The Republicans Mourning Dolly Parton Gutted Funds to Her Charity
Republican lawmakers limited public funding for Parton’s children’s book foundation.
As the U.S. mourns Dolly Parton, the country idol’s charity, Imagination Library, has recommitted itself to providing free books to children under the age of five. But its future has become all the more uncertain due to the quiet machinations of Republicans that have sought to unravel public funding for the cause.
According to its website, more than three million children are registered to receive a free book every month from Imagination Library. So far, Parton’s nonprofit has doled out more than 332 million books to kids across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.
“The world grieves with us today. And yet we find ourselves just as certain about what comes next. For decades, Dolly & the team at The Dollywood Foundation—home of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library—worked to build something that would last for generations. So it will,” the organization wrote on social media Tuesday, shortly after Parton’s family announced the 80-year-old had died following a brief battle with cancer. “The work ahead has never felt more meaningful, and we will carry it forward as she lifts us all up.”
Yet children in the American Midwest may not find themselves so lucky. In Indiana, funding for the program was removed from the state budget in 2025. Republican Governor Mike Braun said the state plans to replace an annual $3 million allowance via private philanthropic donations, according to Newsweek.
Jeff Conyers, the vice chair and president of the Dollywood Foundation, implored Braun and the Republican-controlled state legislature to reconsider the cuts, telling Rolling Stone in February of that year that “the beauty of the Imagination Library is that it unites us all—regardless of politics—because every child deserves the chance to dream big and succeed.”
Missouri lawmakers similarly divested from the reading charity, slashing state funding for the upcoming fiscal year from $6 million to $2 million. The impact of that decision has already been felt, forcing the state to freeze enrollment in the book-a-month program on July 1. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced in June that it would distribute as many books as it could until funding for the program ran out.
“We are unsure of the future of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Missouri as a state-funded program,” said Lucas Bond, the department’s communications director, in a statement to St. Louis’s NBC affiliate KSDK in June. “Partnering with local programs could be a potential in the future with time, funding, and partnerships coordination.”
The change is a stark reversal for Missouri, which became the first state in the nation to fully fund the program in 2024. At the time, Parton was thrilled by the investment, sharing that “it makes me happy to think that I’m giving them a gift that matters to them, and it makes me happy to know that I’ve made them feel special.”