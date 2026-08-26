Trump Declares Palestine Action Far-Left Terrorist Group
The Trump administration is targeting Palestine Action as it goes after leftist movements globally.
The Trump administration has declared a British pro-Palestine organization a terrorist group.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Wednesday that the U.S. is sanctioning Palestine Action, accusing the organization of “having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods and services to or in support of, an act of terrorism.”
“Far-left extremists, their fronts, and their enablers should be on notice: We will bring the full weight of our economic tools to bear,” Bessent said in a statement. “Political terrorism has no place in our society, and we will continue to cut the financial lifelines of these groups until they are eliminated.”
The designation is part of the administration’s global crusade against left-wing organizations and movements, specifically antifa, or anti-fascism. President Trump has signed several executive orders, including the troubling security memo NPSM-7, labeling the entire anti-fascist movement as “treasonous” to the U.S.
Palestine Action was designated as a terrorist organization by the British government last year over protests at military bases and against the Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems. British lawmakers cited a specific instance in which activists broke into an airbase and sprayed military planes with red paint.
The group’s leaders are challenging the British government’s designation, appealing to the U.K. Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights after earlier court battles ruled in favor of the authorities. Hearings are scheduled for later this year.
None of that seems to matter for the Trump administration, which has been systematically criminalizing dissent and pro-Palestine activism in defiance of the First Amendment to the Constitution. If Palestine Action successfully overturns its terrorism designation in the U.K., U.S. protections for free speech and freedom of assembly will look worthless by comparison.