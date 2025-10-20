Trump’s War on Antifa Is Destined to Backfire

That is not to diminish the very real threat to democracy, human rights, and civil liberties that this latest war on “terrorism” inevitably poses. The hour may be later than we think, and there is no telling what lengths this administration will go to in order to achieve its political objective: to silence its opponents once and for all.

Some Americans will be subjected to secret interrogations, others to public inquisitions. Some will be rounded up in the dead of night, others in the light of day. Paramilitary-style raids will proliferate. “Potential federal crimes” will be investigated under the aegis of the nation’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. Low-level crimes like trespassing, destruction of property, and “civil disorder” will be treated as “politically motivated terrorist acts” by the Department of Justice.

In the name of the war on antifa, political profiling will expand into every corner of everyday life, including the nonprofit sector, the public university, and private industry, among others. Workers will be driven from the workplace. Intellectuals will be run out of the classroom (or out of the country). Groups aligned with the resistance will lose their tax-exempt status, or worse. The warning signs are here: Sources inside the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and the DOJ recently leaked a list of at least nine left-leaning organizations that are already in the government’s sights.