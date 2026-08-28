Mitch McConnell Has Been Missing for 75 Days—With No Updates
Not even about mysterious medical equipment delivered to the senator’s Washington home
It’s been at least 75 days since Senator Mitch McConnell has been seen in public. Yet on Thursday—despite McConnell supposedly being weeks into an intensive rehabilitation routine—his team blatantly refused to provide a progress report.
The last time his office shared details regarding the 84-year-old’s health status was three weeks ago, on August 6, when a press release seemingly penned by McConnell himself explained that he had been discharged from a rehabilitation center to continue his recovery at home.
“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,” the statement read.
Two days later, a man entering McConnell’s front door accidentally offered a glimpse inside the senator’s home, revealing boxes for MCombo lift recliners, a line of electric power-assist chairs that help people with limited mobility sit down or stand up.
However, three weeks later, McConnell’s team is still refusing to relay information about the senior party member’s health outlook. When asked by HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery to elaborate on McConnell’s condition or his anticipated timeline to return to the Senate, McConnell spokesperson Stephanie Penn said Thursday that she had “nothing to add” to the August 6 statement.
The Kentucky Republican has been missing in action since he was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital on June 14. For weeks, McConnell’s office has refused to explain his extended hospitalization or elaborate on his eventual return to Capitol Hill.
The first interruption in the total media blackout happened on July 12, when the senator’s office shared a photo of McConnell sitting upright in a chair beside his wife, holding a copy of that day’s Washington Post sports section in his lap.
A statement released by his office alongside the image, written in the first person so as to suggest it was delivered by McConnell himself, specified that he had dealt with a “mild case of pneumonia” during his time in the hospital. He clarified that he had not broken bones, suffered a concussion, or had a heart attack or stroke.
Weeks later, McConnell’s team provided another still image of the senator, though it only added to the brouhaha as the American public clamors for more evidence of life from the sitting lawmaker.