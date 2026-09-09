“TRAITOR”: MAGA Rips Brett Kavanaugh Over Missouri Voting Maps
Donald Trump’s supporters are not happy with the Supreme Court justice he appointed.
MAGA voters have turned on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid Missouri’s congressional map bedlam.
Far-right influencers took to social media Tuesday after Kavanaugh declined to intervene in favor of the pro-Republican map swap, excoriating the Trump-appointed high judge for effectively deflating the president’s midterm plan.
Sherri Tenpenny, an anti-vax activist and “doctor,” circulated Kavanaugh’s headshot on X in the wake of his decision, declaring that “Brett Kavanaugh is a TRAITOR.”
Pro-Trump pundit Eric Daugherty referred to Kavanaugh’s decision as “SERIOUSLY disappointing,” claiming on X that this is “why states like Indiana should’ve redrawn.” SteveLovesAmmo, a self-described “Freedom Aficionado,” said that Kavanaugh’s description illustrated how “SCOTUS is severely compromised.”
The drama began last summer, when Donald Trump ordered several Republican-led states to redraw their congressional maps in a brazen attempt to create a GOP advantage in the House of Representatives come midterms.
Congressional maps are typically redrawn every 10 years, after new census data is released. Yet Trump’s order arrived in the middle of the decade, raising alarms that the nationwide effort was an attempt to undermine American democracy.
Republicans wasted no time implementing the directive in Missouri, where they cleaved portions off of the state’s Democratic stronghold around Kansas City to endanger Representative Emanuel Cleaver’s seat. The new map offered Republicans a 7–1 advantage, a one-seat gain over their current 6–2 delegation.
A group called People Not Politicians collected more than 300,000 signatures in opposition to the new map—more than double the amount required—to force a statewide referendum on the matter, which is due to take place on November 3 on the statewide ballot.
Nonetheless, Missouri opted to use the new maps during its August 4 primary. But this week, things got especially messy.
A federal judge decided on Tuesday that the state should not use the original maps during the November election, in light of its decision to move forward with the new maps last month. But the judge’s decision was in direct conflict with the U.S. Supreme Court, which had decided moments earlier that a previous decision from the Missouri Supreme Court should stand, ordering the old map to be used rather than the new ones.