Ted Cruz Accidentally Insults Trump While Defending Weird 9/11 Story
Apparently Donald Trump isn’t just old and forgetful.
Never forget? Senator Ted Cruz suggested that President Donald Trump may not be able to remember what happened on 9/11.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked the Texas Republican Tuesday night what he made of Trump’s widely publicized—and decontextualized—comments at his weird 9/11 tribute earlier that day.
In the midst of claiming that he’d taken a large group of construction workers to Ground Zero “right after it happened,” Trump recounted being carried out from under One Liberty Plaza by firefighters who were afraid the building would collapse. Trump’s disjointed retelling left open the possibility that he was describing an incident from the same day.
“He’s saying that there is evidence that he was there right after, I mean, he’s kind of making it seem like he was pulled out of the rubble, though, with the firefighters,” Collins said. “Do you think that’s appropriate?”
“September 11th was 25 years ago,” Cruz said. “It was a horrific moment for our entire country. And you can doubt whatever you want about Donald Trump, but the man is a New Yorker, he loves New York, and I have every doubt that what he’s conveying there is what he experienced and it was a traumatic experience for all of us.”
Cruz appeared to misspeak about his “every doubt.” Still, his comment suggested that Trump’s memory may not be what it used to be. Add it to the list of dozens of other instances of the president’s apparent cognitive decline.
The president’s early-bird 9/11 tribute was undoubtedly a total Trump-fest. He repeatedly veered into rhetoric boosting his own disastrous agenda, supporting the war in Iran, and attacking Democratic Socialists.
One Liberty Plaza did not fall down, and Trump’s anecdote only served to make light of the experience of New Yorkers who didn’t have their own skyscrapers from which to survey the damage and chaos of 9/11.