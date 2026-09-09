Canada Targets States Where Republicans Are Most at Risk of Losing
Trump’s trade war with Canada is backfiring—hitting the most vulnerable Republicans this election.
Canada is making sure Americans feel the consequences of President Trump’s trade war by focusing its tariffs on states where Republicans may lose a midterm election.
In Ohio, where Republican Senator Jon Husted and former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown are locked in a tight battle, Canadian tariffs are particularly important, as Canada is the largest export market for the entire state—buying $17.5 billion in U.S. products, primarily automobiles and machinery (which are now sanctioned). And while Husted, like most Republicans, has attempted to justify his support for Trump’s initial tariffs, this recent escalation has made that stance much harder to take.
“It depends on how it ends,” Husted said. “If we get a good deal, both Canada and America can come out of this well, but it’s going to require both sides.”
Maine is bracing for impact just as hard, as Canada placed a 50 percent tariff on wood and agriculture products, a massive export from the border state. It’s also where Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democrat Troy Jackson are expected to have a close race. While both have criticized the trade war, Jackson is blaming Collins for not doing more to fight it.
“Retaliatory tariffs hitting today are going to drive up costs for everyday Mainers,” he wrote on Tuesday. “This trade war was entirely preventable, but Susan Collins chose to back Trump’s agenda instead of standing up for Maine’s working class. This November, we’ll put working families first and retire Susan Collins.”
In Kansas, things look a little different, with Trump directly putting his own party at risk. The president’s Labor Day threat to end sales of Canadian airplane manufacturer Bombardier will likely have a negative impact on Kansas, where the company’s U.S. headquarters are located. It employs over 1,000 Kansans, and has been defended by GOPers and Democrats alike. But that will be a harder sell for Republican gubernatorial and Senate candidates Ty Masterson and Senator Roger Marshall given that their party leader is responsible for creating the problem.
“Bombardier supports 1,500 Kansas families, providing good-paying jobs that put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads during a cost of living crisis caused by Washington. And now, the president is trying to take that away,” Democratic Senate candidate Adam Marshall wrote on Monday. “The decision to ban Bombardier from selling in the U.S. is a direct attack on Kansas workers and Kansas jobs—yet Roger Marshall is notably silent. We cannot allow this chaotic economic policy to continue to hurt Kansans; they deserve so much better. As your Senator, I will always stand up for Kansas workers.”
“I’m going to fight to keep Bombardier’s over 1,200 Kansas jobs. I’ve already taken that concern inside the Oval Office,” Marshall wrote on Tuesday without naming Trump. “We agree on the mission: bring more good-paying manufacturing jobs back to Wichita. America buys more than half of what Bombardier sells. If that’s the market, more of those planes should be built here. Wichita has one of the nation’s top skilled manufacturing workforces and is a leader in aerospace manufacturing.”
Trump’s personal spite toward Canada has spiraled into an issue that millions of Americans will now have to deal with. Now the downballot Republicans—already struggling to campaign against his abysmal 38 percent approval rating—will have to deal with it too.