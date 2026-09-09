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Canada Targets States Where Republicans Are Most at Risk of Losing

Trump’s trade war with Canada is backfiring—hitting the most vulnerable Republicans this election.

An older woman in a grocery store carries a rolling shopping bag as she stands in the middle of an aisle looking at the products.
Riccardo Milani/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

Canada is making sure Americans feel the consequences of President Trump’s trade war by focusing its tariffs on states where Republicans may lose a midterm election.

In Ohio, where Republican Senator Jon Husted and former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown are locked in a tight battle, Canadian tariffs are particularly important, as Canada is the largest export market for the entire state—buying $17.5 billion in U.S. products, primarily automobiles and machinery (which are now sanctioned). And while Husted, like most Republicans, has attempted to justify his support for Trump’s initial tariffs, this recent escalation has made that stance much harder to take.

“It depends on how it ends,” Husted said. “If we get a good deal, both Canada and America can come out of this well, but it’s going to require both sides.”

Maine is bracing for impact just as hard, as Canada placed a 50 percent tariff on wood and agriculture products, a massive export from the border state. It’s also where Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democrat Troy Jackson are expected to have a close race. While both have criticized the trade war, Jackson is blaming Collins for not doing more to fight it.

“Retaliatory tariffs hitting today are going to drive up costs for everyday Mainers,” he wrote on Tuesday. “This trade war was entirely preventable, but Susan Collins chose to back Trump’s agenda instead of standing up for Maine’s working class. This November, we’ll put working families first and retire Susan Collins.”

In Kansas, things look a little different, with Trump directly putting his own party at risk. The president’s Labor Day threat to end sales of Canadian airplane manufacturer Bombardier will likely have a negative impact on Kansas, where the company’s U.S. headquarters are located. It employs over 1,000 Kansans, and has been defended by GOPers and Democrats alike. But that will be a harder sell for Republican gubernatorial and Senate candidates Ty Masterson and Senator Roger Marshall given that their party leader is responsible for creating the problem.

“Bombardier supports 1,500 Kansas families, providing good-paying jobs that put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads during a cost of living crisis caused by Washington. And now, the president is trying to take that away,” Democratic Senate candidate Adam Marshall wrote on Monday. “The decision to ban Bombardier from selling in the U.S. is a direct attack on Kansas workers and Kansas jobs—yet Roger Marshall is notably silent. We cannot allow this chaotic economic policy to continue to hurt Kansans; they deserve so much better. As your Senator, I will always stand up for Kansas workers.”

“I’m going to fight to keep Bombardier’s over 1,200 Kansas jobs. I’ve already taken that concern inside the Oval Office,” Marshall wrote on Tuesday without naming Trump. “We agree on the mission: bring more good-paying manufacturing jobs back to Wichita. America buys more than half of what Bombardier sells. If that’s the market, more of those planes should be built here. Wichita has one of the nation’s top skilled manufacturing workforces and is a leader in aerospace manufacturing.”

Trump’s personal spite toward Canada has spiraled into an issue that millions of Americans will now have to deal with. Now the downballot Republicans—already struggling to campaign against his abysmal 38 percent approval rating—will have to deal with it too.

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“TRAITOR”: MAGA Rips Brett Kavanaugh Over Missouri Voting Maps

Donald Trump’s supporters are not happy with the Supreme Court justice he appointed.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh gestures and speaks while sitting at a dais
Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Getty Images

MAGA voters have turned on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid Missouri’s congressional map bedlam.

Far-right influencers took to social media Tuesday after Kavanaugh declined to intervene in favor of the pro-Republican map swap, excoriating the Trump-appointed high judge for effectively deflating the president’s midterm plan.

Sherri Tenpenny, an anti-vax activist and “doctor,” circulated Kavanaugh’s headshot on X in the wake of his decision, declaring that “Brett Kavanaugh is a TRAITOR.”

Pro-Trump pundit Eric Daugherty referred to Kavanaugh’s decision as “SERIOUSLY disappointing,” claiming on X that this is “why states like Indiana should’ve redrawn.” SteveLovesAmmo, a self-described “Freedom Aficionado,” said that Kavanaugh’s description illustrated how “SCOTUS is severely compromised.”

The drama began last summer, when Donald Trump ordered several Republican-led states to redraw their congressional maps in a brazen attempt to create a GOP advantage in the House of Representatives come midterms.

Congressional maps are typically redrawn every 10 years, after new census data is released. Yet Trump’s order arrived in the middle of the decade, raising alarms that the nationwide effort was an attempt to undermine American democracy.

Republicans wasted no time implementing the directive in Missouri, where they cleaved portions off of the state’s Democratic stronghold around Kansas City to endanger Representative Emanuel Cleaver’s seat. The new map offered Republicans a 7–1 advantage, a one-seat gain over their current 6–2 delegation.

A group called People Not Politicians collected more than 300,000 signatures in opposition to the new map—more than double the amount required—to force a statewide referendum on the matter, which is due to take place on November 3 on the statewide ballot.

Nonetheless, Missouri opted to use the new maps during its August 4 primary. But this week, things got especially messy.

A federal judge decided on Tuesday that the state should not use the original maps during the November election, in light of its decision to move forward with the new maps last month. But the judge’s decision was in direct conflict with the U.S. Supreme Court, which had decided moments earlier that a previous decision from the Missouri Supreme Court should stand, ordering the old map to be used rather than the new ones.

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ICE Beats Up Protesters After Taking Over Neighborhood for Days

ICE agents terrorized residents in a quiet Maryland neighborhood for 40 hours.

Three ICE vehicles, with the back reading "Defend the homeland."
ICE vehicles
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images
ICE vehicles

Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took over the Frederick, Maryland, neighborhood of Taskers Chance, and the situation quickly turned violent.

ICE told the Frederick News-Post that agents came to the neighborhood after a man fled from a traffic stop on Thursday, staking out the area beginning at 6 a.m. and staying for about 40 hours. Protesters showed up the same day after hearing that ICE was staking out a house. The situation was tense for the neighborhood’s residents, many of whom were afraid to leave their homes. Agents reportedly swarmed multiple streets, Katie Nash, vice president of the Frederick City Council, told The Baltimore Banner.

On Friday, protesters linked arms to block the street and create a human barrier in front of the house. Then, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, the situation turned violent, with agents charging the house and then grabbing and pushing protesters.

At least one agent hit a protester on the ground with a baton as the neighborhood was lit up with the headlights and police lights from ICE vehicles. ICE agents drove onto the sidewalk, with protesters having to move or risk getting run over, Frederick City Council president César Díaz told the Banner, adding that Nash was nearly hit by a vehicle. “I had to step back to avoid from getting hit by the car.”

ICE agents left the scene shortly afterward without making any arrests, but some protesters were hospitalized for their injuries. Díaz and Nash added that some were injured in the clash. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson issued a tight-lipped statement to TV station WUSA.

“For operation security and the safety of our personnel, we will not disclose or discuss information related to potential investigations. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S. We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you,” the statement read. But that doesn’t explain ICE’s stakeout or its response to protesters.

“People were legitimately scared and pretty much terrorized by ICE for two full days before things escalated on Friday night. If you didn’t take anybody into custody, why did you even show up?” Tatiana Santos, a member of Indivisible Frederick Forward, who was at the protest, told Maryland Matters.

Democratic Representative April McClain Delaney, whose district includes Frederick, said in a statement that she was “especially disturbed by reports that ICE agents used force against Frederick residents.

“What we have seen in Frederick over the past several days is deeply concerning. No family should be afraid to leave their home or feel unsafe in their own neighborhood. The safety and well-being of our residents must come first,” Delaney said. “These allegations demand immediate answers and a full, transparent investigation.”

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Anthropic Insiders Casually Reveal AI Could “Kill All Humans”

Fun!

A phone screen shows the logo for Anthropic
CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Researchers on the frontier of artificial intelligence are sounding the alarm on the likelihood that their products will cause a mass extinction event.

Jacob Coxon, a researcher who trains AI models, announced his resignation from Anthropic Tuesday night in a series of X posts claiming that AI companies are approaching an “endgame” race that could kill us all.

“I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly,” Coxon wrote. “They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.

“Do not underestimate the power of this technology. These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources. We have all witnessed the progress in each of these domains, and progress is not slowing,” he wrote.

“The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt,” he wrote. “If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible—but I hear the same people express fear privately. No other human activity poses this level of danger.”

Evan Hubinger, a current safety researcher at Anthropic, shared Coxon’s concerns on X, adding his own warning that there was a greater than 10 percent chance AI could kill all humans within the next decade.

“I believe Anthropic is trying its best, but we do not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence and are not clearly on track to,” Hubinger wrote.

Samuel Marks, another researcher at Anthropic, also weighed in on X, stating that despite widespread concerns, AI developers were driven forward by commercial incentives and fears that other less-responsible companies might beat them to the technology.

“AI developers believe their technology could cause human extinction (or similarly bad outcomes). This could happen in the next few years. In general, the more senior the employee, the more concerned they are,” Marks wrote, adding that AI programs “frequently severely misbehave.

“For instance, AIs from multiple developers recently hacked their way out of secure evaluation environments and into real-world companies, even though no one asked them to do this,” he wrote.

Marks included a letter signed by more than 1,000 research staff at frontier AI companies, asking the U.S. government to support an international effort to develop tools to “deliberately pace the frontier of automated AI development.”

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Republican Governor Has Long History of Hiring Undocumented Workers

Jim Pillen is backing Trump’s immigration crackdown every step of the way. Meanwhile, he’s made a fortune thanks to undocumented immigrants.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen speaking
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen

Republican Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, a staunch supporter of President Trump’s extreme immigration crackdown, relied on undocumented Hispanic labor to build his multimillion-dollar pig-farming business, according to The New York Times.

As governor, Pillen has made Nebraska law enforcement collaborate with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, turned a former prison into an immigration center called the “Cornhusker Clink,” and referred to undocumented immigrants as “criminal illegal aliens” who are “the worst of the worst.” But he apparently doesn’t mind them when they’re making him rich.

According to the Times report, the Pillen Family Farms company’s use of undocumented labor has been an “open secret,” with at least 20 of the farms hiring undocumented immigrants. David Armendariz, a former employee from Mexico without legal status, told the Times that Pillen Family Farms accepted his fake ID. “Everyone knows that it’s not your name,” he said, “but they don’t ask you what your name is.” Armendariz said that as he worked there, he saw more and more Hispanic workers, many of them undocumented.

Pillen Family Farms has not been audited or inspected by ICE in the last 15 years.

The company apparently started tightening its requirements when Pillen started running for governor in 2022—and began hiring Mexican immigrants on special visas. Pillen himself has denied any knowledge of the undocumented workers on his farms.

“Jim Pillen never knowingly hired an illegal immigrant and went above and beyond the legal requirements to verify the immigration status of his employees,” a spokesperson stated. “[Governor Pillen] has the strongest immigration record in Nebraska history. Under the governor’s leadership, Nebraska has assisted the federal government in the deportation of nearly 1,000 illegal immigrants through its variety of partnerships with federal entities.”

“Four years of Jim Pillen has taught us one thing: What he says and what he does are two different things. His farm and personal business are just the latest proof,” Nebraska gubernatorial nominee Lynne Walz wrote on Wednesday. “He’s made a career holding other people to standards he won’t keep himself. The people paying the price are always the same—workers, families, the folks who can’t write a campaign check. Nebraska deserves better.”

The contradictions Walz points to also highlight how extremely intertwined immigration and labor are. Pillen Family Farms is not unique—many businesses and corporations knowingly hire undocumented immigrants from Mexico, Central, and South America because they know they’ll provide cheap labor with little oversight, which ultimately aids their bottom lines. And that’s what seems to matter most to people like Pillen.

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