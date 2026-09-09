ICE Sends Legal Immigrant to Guantánamo Bay
Adam Abdullah says he’s not the only immigrant now locked up at the infamous detention camp.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Somali immigrant in St. Paul, Minnesota, and sent him to Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
Adam Abdullah told Minnesota Public Radio over the phone Tuesday that he was a legal resident when federal agents stopped his car last December, at the beginning of the federal government’s Operation Metro Surge immigration crackdown in Minnesota’s Twin Cities.
“When they come to me, and I ask them why you pulled me over, they say, ‘We are immigration, so give me your work permit,’” Abdullah, 31, said. “And I asked them, ‘Do you have a warrant, and what’s the reason to pull me over?’ And they say, ‘We don’t need a warrant; we are immigration, and we know you are Adam Abdullah.”
Abdullah was only given 10 minutes to speak to MPR on the phone, but managed to tell the station that the agents didn’t explain why he, an asylum-seeker with a work permit and Social Security number who regularly checked in with ICE, was targeted. The auto mechanic arrived in the U.S. in 2023. After being arrested by ICE last year, he was initially held at the Freeborn County Jail in Albert Lea, Minnesota, before being moved to detention centers in Kentucky and then Louisiana.
Eventually, immigration officers told Abdullah they would send him back to Somalia via Miami. But in Miami, he said he was told that his flight would stop in Cuba for refueling before stopping in other countries on the way to Somalia. But he never made it to Africa at all; the stop in Cuba was permanent. Abdullah also reported that his wrists and ankles were shackled through every flight.
Abdullah told MPR that he’s been at Guantánamo Bay’s Camp Six for about two weeks, with limits on phone calls and exercise time. He said he’s learned that he’s one of eight Somalis at the prison, several of whom were arrested in the Twin Cities.
“Calls are limited to five to 10 minutes, and we don’t even know if they’re confidential,” said his immigration attorney, Marc Prokosch, who noted that Abdullah is his first client to be held in Guantánamo. “And that’s the only way that we can communicate with our clients is through these phone calls that may or may not be under attorney-client confidentiality.”
Trump signed an executive order last year to send immigration detainees to Guantánamo Bay, and promised to send 30,000 immigrants there during his 2024 presidential campaign. As of May, reports indicated that there were only six immigrants detained there, all from Haiti, although Abdullah’s interview suggested that more have arrived in the last few months from different countries.
The American Civil Liberties Union has sued to stop the Trump administration from sending immigrants to the prison, and a hearing is scheduled for October. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to MPR that a recent flight to Cuba contained “some of the worst of the worst” “criminal illegal aliens.”