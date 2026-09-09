“Why Bother?”: No One Is Even Trying to Rein Trump in Anymore
Donald Trump’s advisers have given up on actually advising him.
America has a runaway president, and no one on his team is willing to rein him in.
White House officials and elected Republicans have abandoned their attempts to sway Donald Trump’s opinion, finding it futile to push back on the president’s demands, Axios reported Wednesday.
Despite a growing distrust of the president’s instincts, Trump’s inner circle has found it increasingly difficult to change his mind once it’s made up, according to numerous aides, advisers, and donors that spoke with Axios.
“Why bother?” one longtime adviser told the outlet. “He’s the boss.”
The Republican Party has repeatedly caved to Trump’s whims since 2016, allowing him to meander through his second term without the threat of consequence or even a second opinion. As a result, Trump thrust America into war with Iran without any clear goals, aggravated some of America’s longest allies—notably Canada—by shitposting online, incensed the public by tearing down the White House in order to build a $600 million, gold-laden ballroom, and effectively made an already contentious midterm cycle a referendum on his popularity.
“He’s an 80-year-old man who did it his way,” a donor who recently met with the president told Axios. “What he wants, he gets.”
Part of the determination to stay in the president’s good graces stems from Trump’s enormous political clout—a reality that many in his orbit claim is unlikely to expire anytime soon.
“Discount Trump at your peril,” a top adviser told Axios. “He wields enormous power in the party, in politics and culturally.”
“Anyone who thinks he’s going to retreat into the shadows is either stupid or has bad political instincts,” they added.
Insiders are apparently planning to live and die by Trump, even if that means allowing him to run roughshod over the country’s better interests.
“He’s going to remain the dominant political figure even after his term ends,” the adviser told Axios. “And everybody knows it.”