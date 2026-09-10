Supreme Court Shockingly Blocks Republican Maps in Red State

“And so out of consideration for our local stations, especially our local stations, especially our ABC affiliates who would have to deal with this nonsense, my interview tomorrow with James Talarico will not air on television. It will be posted on YouTube instead. It will not be on TV,” Kimmel said. “So if you want to learn about a candidate for the Senate tomorrow, you will have to go to the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel, where you will see it in its entirety.

“And thank goodness we have that, because in the America that we live in right now, that is the best we can do. Until November, of course. Make sure you’re registered to vote, by the way. Because that’s the most important thing you can do,” Kimmel added as his audience applauded.

BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel announces his interview with Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico will NOT air on ABC tomorrow, saying Trump’s FCC has threatened him, his show, ABC, its affiliates, and local stations over “simple traditional editorial decisions” and guest… pic.twitter.com/VitDtSjHet — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 10, 2026

It’s an eerily similar situation to what former late-night host Stephen Colbert faced earlier this year, when he also attempted to interview Talarico on his show before the primary election. Just like Kimmel and ABC, Colbert and CBS at the time were threatened by the FCC and its chair, Project 2025 co-author Brendan Carr, and the Talarico interview was posted online instead. The public fight gave the interview extra publicity and it made it Colbert’s highest-viewed interview ever.