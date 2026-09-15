Mike Johnson Tries to Cover Trump’s Butt on Those $5,000 Checks
The House speaker said the voter bribe would just take a little time.
House Speaker Mike Johnson is stoking the flames of Donald Trump’s $5,000 giveaway.
Speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday, the chief House Republican not only suggested that the government handouts could actually happen but said the process will “take time.”
Johnson opted not to elaborate when asked if the checks could be sorted out through the House’s reconciliation process.
“I’m not going to get into the details of all that because, again, we haven’t had the time to process that,” Johnson said. “It’s a big idea.… We’ve begun some of that process right now.”
“I spoke to the president about this late last night,” he continued. “He is very animated right now, as the vice president was this morning.”
It’s been six days since Trump announced his grand plan to dole out $5,000 to every American should Republicans win in the midterms. Only, the sudden and unexpected promise did not come with any details on how the checks would actually be distributed, or how the government could afford it.
Despite Trump’s repeated commitments to “drain the swamp” and “get rid of the debt,” the national debt has more than doubled since he first entered office—moving from $19.97 trillion in 2016 to more than $40 trillion today. During Trump’s first term, the debt grew by $7.8 trillion, and through the first year and a half of his second term, the sum has grown by another $3.8 trillion.
Trump’s last attempt to bribe Americans with money, stimulus checks during the Covid-19 pandemic, helped with his popularity but cost the country a lot in the end. The pandemic-era relief effort extended up to $1,800 to qualifying single adults, totaling $814 billion, according to IRS data collected by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
But those congressionally approved checks were significantly smaller than Trump’s current offer, which was unveiled just seven weeks before contentious midterm elections. And this time, American voters seem more skeptical that the president will actually follow through on his word.
“Personally, I think it’s just a publicity stunt and I don’t think that it’s ever gonna happen,” a voter named William told Fox News Digital Tuesday. “It’ll need to go through Congress, and I don’t think with the midterm elections … the possibility of that happening is just so far down the road.”
Daniel from Maryland told the network that he wasn’t sure if the U.S. “[has] the money for that.”
“And I think if we did, it should be going a couple different other places than that, for sure,” he added.