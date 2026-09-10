Navy Secretary Casually Admits Iran “Blew the Hell” out of U.S. Base
The acting Navy secretary says Iran has in fact done quite a bit of damage.
Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao reportedly admitted that the Iranian military “blew the hell” out of the U.S. naval base in Bahrain—a shocking claim that contradicts the Trump administration’s narrative of total destruction of Iran’s attack capabilities.
While the damage to the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters at Naval Support Activity Bahrain in a February 28 drone attack has been well documented, Cao’s Thursday comment to a reporter at the conservative outlet The Epoch Times is perhaps the most vivid, sober analysis of the situation from an individual of his ranking.
Cao also told The Epoch Times’ Ryan Morgan that Iran’s attack left American forces unable to “pull in” the USS Abraham Lincoln, the aircraft carrier that was at sea for months and ravaged by reports of poor conditions and low morale.
“This is a pretty stunning admission by the Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, whose nomination is hung up in Congress, about how Iranian forces ‘blew the hell out of (U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet base in) Bahrain,’” Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin wrote. “Haven’t heard a senior U.S. official admit this on the record until now.”
Others noted the Iranian military capacity does not seem to be as depleted as Trump claims.
“A clear and particularly stark pattern we see in the war with Iran is that the Iranians are inflicting tremendous STRATEGIC damage with their missiles, but that the USG denies this at first and only admits it weeks, if not months, later. This creates a PROLONGED false impression that the war is going much better than it actually is and that strategic setbacks are not taking place at all,” wrote Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute. “The media narrative was that Tehran was utterly failing. In reality, Tehran was showcasing capabilities that the official Western narrative ensured were underestimated.”
When asked about any plans to return to the U.S. base in Bahrain, Cao told the Times, “I have a task force that’s looking at that.” That’s not what you want to hear in an expensive war that’s going very poorly.