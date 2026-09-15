Kash Patel Won’t Rule Out Sending Armed Federal Agents to the Polls
The FBI director is refusing to clarify his plans for November’s elections.
FBI Director Kash Patel all but confirmed that the bureau’s agents will be deployed to voting locations this November.
As Patel testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, multiple Democratic senators asked him whether the FBI would be at polling stations for the midterm elections. After trying to dodge their questions, he eventually admitted they would be there.
Senator Richard Blumenthal tried multiple times to get Patel to commit to saying that zero agents would be at the polls, to which Patel said that agents would be at the bureau’s field offices on Election Day, refusing to offer any guarantees.
“On Election Day, the FBI will follow the law. If there’s a reason to go there because there’s been a violation of law, we will, otherwise we won’t,” Patel said.
Senator Peter Welch also asked Patel about agents being sent to polling locations, specifically noting that Michigan’s Republican nominee for governor, Representative John James, said that Patel had told him that the FBI would have a presence in the state leading up to Election Day.
Patel replied that there were election crimes coordinators in all of the bureau’s 56 field offices. Welch was taken aback, saying, “I thought you weren’t going to be sending people to the polls.”
“When did you hear that? It’s just another lie,” Patel said, accusing Welch of lying for a campaign sound bite. When Welch pressed Patel, he repeated his line about election crimes coordinators, adding, “Election integrity is of paramount importance. This FBI will not shy away from that effort.”
“Do you pledge that you will not in any way interfere in the will of the American people when they go to the polls in November?” Welch asked.
“I have pledged unequivocally that I will not participate in your charade of lies,” Patel said.
All of this raises questions as to whether President Trump plans to send federal law enforcement to polling places for the midterms, and what their orders will be. He has compliant lackeys in the form of Patel’s FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents funded by the Department of Homeland Security’s bloated budget. Trump frequently accuses his political opponents of cheating and rigging elections against him. Based on how he acted in the 2020 presidential elections that he lost, those accusations seem more like confessions.