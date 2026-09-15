Kash Patel Won’t Rule Out Sending Armed Federal Agents to the Polls

Senator Richard Blumenthal tried multiple times to get Patel to commit to saying that zero agents would be at the polls, to which Patel said that agents would be at the bureau’s field offices on Election Day, refusing to offer any guarantees.

“On Election Day, the FBI will follow the law. If there’s a reason to go there because there’s been a violation of law, we will, otherwise we won’t,” Patel said.

Sen. Blumenthal: "Can you commit to the committee that you will not send FBI agents to the polls?"



Patel: "On election day, the FBI will follow the law. If there's a reason to go there because there's been a violation of the law, we will. Otherwise, we won't." pic.twitter.com/LazW1Cnu5h — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) September 15, 2026

Senator Peter Welch also asked Patel about agents being sent to polling locations, specifically noting that Michigan’s Republican nominee for governor, Representative John James, said that Patel had told him that the FBI would have a presence in the state leading up to Election Day.