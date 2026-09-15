Kennedy Center Votes to Shut Down After Trump’s Brutal Loss in Court
Donald Trump’s allies are closing the historic theater—all because Trump can’t put his name on it.
President Trump’s handpicked board of trustees for the Kennedy Center voted Tuesday to immediately close the famed venue for renovations, shortly after a federal court blocked Trump’s latest attempt to put his name on the building.
The board claims that the center is in serious trouble, financially and structurally, pointing to a partial ceiling collapse earlier this month and alleging possible bankruptcy. The board argues that the only way to keep the center running and the building intact is to allow Trump to take over and have his name added to the building’s facade.
The board’s vote happened just minutes after U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper ruled that Trump cannot place his name on the building—or circumvent his ruling by trying to rename the plaza. The historic theater will now be closed indefinitely to all visitors.
“Simply put, defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress’s blessing,” Cooper wrote. “The board resolution bucks a federal court order and a statute Congress enacted.”
This is the third time since February that the center’s board has voted to close the building. They’re trying to shutter the venue ostensibly for repairs, but as Cooper noted in his ruling, emergency repairs are already allowed.
Trump is so set on getting his way that he has threatened to demolish the center if he isn’t allowed to put his name on it. His board of trustees continues to insist that the venue will collapse if he can’t take it over, despite the fact that his involvement directly led to artists canceling their performances, ticket sales plummeting, and fundraising drying up.
In a Truth Social post following the board’s vote Tuesday, Trump refused to budge on anything.
“The Board of The Kennedy Center today agreed, almost unanimously, to close the Building for Safety reasons, and so that it can begin the process of Reconstruction. The closing will take place immediately, however, the Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board’s approved name,” Trump posted. “If the ruling is a negative one, which it should not be, and is not overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Reconstruction and the Renovation of The Kennedy Center will not take place.”
One would think that after repeatedly losing in court, Trump would get the message and stop trying to forcibly take over and slap his name on the center, but his ego won’t allow that. Trump thinks that if he can’t have his own center for the performing arts in the nation’s capital, it shouldn’t exist at all.
This story has been updated.