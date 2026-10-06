Republican Senator Uses Kids’ Photos in Campaign Ad Without Permission

“Our concern is straightforward,” Tall Oaks’ Board of Directors President Lea Ann Combs told the Kansas Reflector. “This advertisement creates a misleading association between Tall Oaks, the young people pictured and events that did not happen here. Protecting the dignity of these young people and accurately representing our organization should be a shared priority.”

Marshall’s chief of staff said the campaign believed the Tall Oaks picture was a stock image, and acknowledged it was not taken at Hamilton’s church. That wasn’t enough for the Hamilton campaign.

“Marshall lies and uses children as political pawns to distract from the fact he had pregnant mothers arrested and jailed over small medical debts, and voted to protect the predators named in the Epstein files,” said Hamilton’s campaign, striking back. “Roger Marshall is desperate to hide from his record of protecting predators, and preying on low-income families in Kansas.”