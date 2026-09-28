Iran Issues Terrifying Threat After Trump Blows Up Another Peace Deal
Iran’s foreign minister warned the country is prepared for a “doomsday war.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that his country is “fully prepared for the war to be resumed” following President Trump’s threats to “annihilate” Iran during his U.N. General Assembly speech.
“We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war. It is up to President Trump to choose. He wanted unconditional surrender in the previous war in two days, and now, it is eight months they are fighting with no result. A new aggression would be certainly the same,” Araghchi said Sunday to Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press.
Donald Trump made an apocalyptic threat to Iran during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, where he mused about driving “them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations.” The crazed speech was met with walkouts from delegates, including the Iranian contingent.
Despite Trump’s ominous words, he seemed optimistic about a peace deal with Iran following his speech, with America’s Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly holding a three-hour meeting with Iranian representatives on the sidelines of the assembly. Iran offered a truce that involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the U.S. ending its blockade of Iranian ports, lifting sanctions on Iranian oil exports, unfreezing an estimated $12 billion in Iranian assets, and a region-wide ceasefire that includes Yemen and Lebanon.
On Saturday, though, Trump rejected the proposal, claiming that Iran’s motivation for seeking a deal was because they are “losing so badly.”
“They want to make a deal, and I think that’s fine,” Trump said. “I’d like to make a deal too. But that deal would not be acceptable.”
Trump’s comments seem ignorant of the fact that Iran believes it is operating from a place of strength and remains defiant in the face of the U.S. president’s threats. The terms that Iran is offering are more favorable to itself and would require the U.S. to make concessions, albeit similar ones to June’s memorandum of understanding between the two countries that later fell apart.
But Trump continues to be stubborn, and the U.S. and global economies continue to suffer, along with civilians across the Middle East, as this war drags on with dwindling hopes for peace. Not even the impending midterm elections seem to be enough to spur Trump to push harder for a resolution.