Iran Issues Terrifying Threat After Trump Blows Up Another Peace Deal

Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian foreign minister: "We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war" pic.twitter.com/WmuLdFHIXW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2026

Donald Trump made an apocalyptic threat to Iran during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, where he mused about driving “them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations.” The crazed speech was met with walkouts from delegates, including the Iranian contingent.

Despite Trump’s ominous words, he seemed optimistic about a peace deal with Iran following his speech, with America’s Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly holding a three-hour meeting with Iranian representatives on the sidelines of the assembly. Iran offered a truce that involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the U.S. ending its blockade of Iranian ports, lifting sanctions on Iranian oil exports, unfreezing an estimated $12 billion in Iranian assets, and a region-wide ceasefire that includes Yemen and Lebanon.

On Saturday, though, Trump rejected the proposal, claiming that Iran’s motivation for seeking a deal was because they are “losing so badly.”