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Iran Issues Terrifying Threat After Trump Blows Up Another Peace Deal

Iran’s foreign minister warned the country is prepared for a “doomsday war.”

Donald Trump speaks to reporters
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that his country is “fully prepared for the war to be resumed” following President Trump’s threats to “annihilate” Iran during his U.N. General Assembly speech.

“We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war. It is up to President Trump to choose. He wanted unconditional surrender in the previous war in two days, and now, it is eight months they are fighting with no result. A new aggression would be certainly the same,” Araghchi said Sunday to Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Donald Trump made an apocalyptic threat to Iran during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, where he mused about driving “them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations.” The crazed speech was met with walkouts from delegates, including the Iranian contingent.

Despite Trump’s ominous words, he seemed optimistic about a peace deal with Iran following his speech, with America’s Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly holding a three-hour meeting with Iranian representatives on the sidelines of the assembly. Iran offered a truce that involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the U.S. ending its blockade of Iranian ports, lifting sanctions on Iranian oil exports, unfreezing an estimated $12 billion in Iranian assets, and a region-wide ceasefire that includes Yemen and Lebanon.

On Saturday, though, Trump rejected the proposal, claiming that Iran’s motivation for seeking a deal was because they are “losing so badly.”

“They want to make a deal, and I think that’s fine,” Trump said. “I’d like to make a deal too. But that deal would not be acceptable.”

Trump’s comments seem ignorant of the fact that Iran believes it is operating from a place of strength and remains defiant in the face of the U.S. president’s threats. The terms that Iran is offering are more favorable to itself and would require the U.S. to make concessions, albeit similar ones to June’s memorandum of understanding between the two countries that later fell apart.

But Trump continues to be stubborn, and the U.S. and global economies continue to suffer, along with civilians across the Middle East, as this war drags on with dwindling hopes for peace. Not even the impending midterm elections seem to be enough to spur Trump to push harder for a resolution.

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“He Can’t Be Trusted”: Trump’s Most Loyal Front-Row Fans Turn on Him

Donald Trump is losing the people who regularly sit in the front row at his rallies.

A group of fans in the front row of one of Donald Trump's rallies
A group of Front Row Joes
Blake Fagan/AFP/Getty Images
A group of Front Row Joes

What does it say that President Donald Trump’s biggest fans are starting to abandon him?

Fractures have begun to form among the Front Row Joes, a group of steadfast Trump supporters that devote their lives to attending every single one of the president’s rallies, Politico Playbook reported Monday. 

Rick Frazier, who’s been to more than 100 Trump rallies, told Playbook he wasn’t planning to vote in November’s midterm elections. He claimed that Trump “can’t be trusted.”

“Epstein crimes and feeding the industrial military complex … those are big nos for me,” Frazier told Playbook. “He promoted himself as a no-war president. That didn’t work out.”

Frazier told Playbook that 95 percent of the Joes, however, were still “unwavering.” But some are breaking away.

The first major defector was Trisha Hope, who joined the Joes in 2018 and funded her travels by selling a book of Trump’s social media posts and swapping her apartment in Austin for an R.V.

Hope defected in July 2025 after she watched Trump push back on a question about Jeffrey Epstein during a Cabinet meeting.  “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” the president said. 

“It was like a dagger in my heart,” Hope told Playbook. “It was like a light switch went on and a veil lifted, and I saw him for who he was, and I have not been able to unsee it since.”

After watching Trump’s handling of his military campaign in the Middle East, Hope’s concerns were validated. She believes he is a “fraud and a liar.”

“If we do lose the midterms and he is impeached again, I will be walking the halls of Congress in support of that impeachment,” Hope told Playbook.

Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary who produced a documentary about the Joes, told Playbook that the defections raise concerns ahead of the midterm elections about the attitudes of Trump’s soft supporters who were never die-hard MAGA fans.

With just weeks until the midterms, Trump appears to be in hot water with Republicans over his mishandling of the war against Iran and skyrocketing diesel prices. While Trump isn’t actually on the ballot this time around, the president has made every effort to make voters feel like he is

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Susan Collins’s Flimsy Corruption Defense Collapses

The University of Maine is debunking a central lie in Collins’s story after the damning report on her pay-to-play scheme with a top donor.

Senator Susan Collins
Senator Susan Collins
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Senator Susan Collins

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, trying to refute corruption allegations, may have just proven them. 

Earlier this week, ProPublica exposed Collins’s involvement in an alleged illegal pay-to-play scheme with a defense contractor. Collins has denied the allegations.

“The Biden-led Justice Department and FBI totally cleared my office, my campaign and me five years ago of these seven-year-old allegations,” Collins told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. 

But as it turns out, Collins’s denials don’t add up. Collins’s claim that the Biden administration didn’t find any wrongdoing only applies to allegations as of 2021. The ProPublica article concerns allegations made by former Navatek CEO and Collins campaign donor Martin Kao from 2022 to 2024, which the FBI was still investigating until the probe was shut down during the current Trump administration. 

ProPublica also pointed out in its report that the defense contractor Navatek, which allegedly had Collins steer government contracts its way in exchange for campaign cash, didn’t provide anything of value to the people of Maine.

Steve Abbott, who is managing Collins’s reelection campaign, claimed at a press conference Wednesday that Navatek’s research in 2019 benefited the University of Maine, which used it to launch a new boat last month. He even held up pictures of the boat at the press conference. Unfortunately for him and Collins, the University of Maine debunked his claim.

“This most recent boat has no Navatek connection, and UMaine has not worked with Navatek since 2021,” the University of Maine’s Samantha Warren said.

Annie Clark, Collins’s deputy chief of staff, also attacked the ProPublica article, claiming that it relied on the “word of someone who pled guilty to five counts of money laundering, three counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, and making false submissions to the FEC,” referring to Kao. 

ProPublica pointed out that it didn’t simply print Kao’s words at face value, but reviewed evidence gathered by the FBI, thousands of pages of legal records, and sources familiar with Navatek as well as the FBI’s investigation. 

All of this does not reflect well on Collins in the midst of a tough reelection campaign against former Maine state Senator Troy Jackson, who is polling neck and neck with her in a year when Republicans are historically unpopular. In November, Maine voters may choose to reject a  senator surrounded by corruption who supports a corrupt president. 

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DOJ Prosecutor Quits, Says She Was Given Orders on “Broadview Six”

The prosecutor on the Broadview Six case said she is “retiring under protest” thanks to U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros.

Andrew Boutros, U.S. attorney for the northern district of Illinois, speaks at the lectern as Todd Blanche and Kash Patel stand on either side of him.
(From left) then acting attorney general Todd Blanche, U.S. attorney for the northern district of Illinois Andrew Boutros, and FBI director Kash Patel during a news conference at the Department of Justice, on July 1
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(From left) then acting attorney general Todd Blanche, U.S. attorney for the northern district of Illinois Andrew Boutros, and FBI director Kash Patel during a news conference at the Department of Justice, on July 1

The lead prosecutor who unsuccessfully tried Chicago’s anti–Immigration and Customs Enforcement “Broadview Six” protesters resigned from the Justice Department “under protest” on Thursday—and accused the Chicago branch of the DOJ of pushing politically motivated charges on her way out.

In a resignation letter obtained by The New York Times, prosecutor Sheri H. Mecklenburg claimed that she was used as a fall woman for the DOJ’s failed prosecution of the six people who protested outside an ICE detention center in Broadview last year—and was threatened with firing if she spoke up. She named U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros as the specific person who pushed for her to pursue felony charges and who hung her out to dry when they failed to stick.

“Preventing me from defending myself is particularly reprehensible given the Office’s failure to adequately defend me.... You sent an office-wide email laying responsibility at my feet for a felony prosecution that you personally directed over my objection that the case was better suited to misdemeanor charges,” she wrote. “You then publicly announced an investigation of my conduct spanning twenty years. These inexplicable actions severely damaged a reputation I worked hard to build over decades and have damaged my prospects for future employment and income.”

The DOJ denies Mecklenburg’s claims.

This case was a disaster for the DOJ. They initially tried to hit the Broadview Six—which included then congressional candidate Kat Abugazaleh—with felony conspiracy charges carrying a maximum sentence of six years in prison for blocking an ICE vehicle. The case was thrown out with prejudice by a federal judge in April after it was found that Boutros had been in contact with members of the grand jury in the case.

This massive failure, like many of the Justice Department’s overzealous charges, shows that most of these charges are rushed, and pushed by attorneys who are extensions of the Trump administration rather than independent adjudicators of the law.

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Hegseth Issues Veiled Order to Military to Vote Republican in Midterms

The Defense secretary pointed out that the number of service members unregistered to vote would outnumber the populations of multiple blue cities.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stands at a podium
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed America’s service members and their families to vote in the midterm election, not-so-subtly suggesting Friday that they could make the difference in some districts predicted to vote blue.

He cited a 2024 presidential election analysis as evidence, claiming that 300,000 “warriors” were not registered to vote that year.

“That’s more than the ballots cast in cities like Detroit, Boston, Milwaukee, or Seattle,” Hegseth said in a video statement, specifically naming liberal cities.

“As you know, the war department exists to protect our nation and her freedoms. That includes the freedom to decide who leads us, and the right to vote,” Hegseth continued. “Regardless of your home state or current duty status, you can use a standardized federal postcard to register and request a ballot, and if you’re forward deployed and your standard ballot is delayed, you can use the federal write-in absentee ballot. All of these processes are straightforward and protected by law.”

Hegseth also had an explicit message for U.S. commanders, telling them to “get out the vote.”

“You’re not telling them who to vote for, you’re just telling them to vote,” Hegseth said.

“Every warrior deserves an opportunity to cast his or her ballot, and be confident that it will be counted. Keep our nation the land of the free and the home of the brave,” he said. “Get registered and vote.”

The order to America’s 2.1 million service members comes as Republicans stare down some sorry odds ahead of the midterm elections. But the party’s affiliation with the Trump administration has yet to help the cause.

Donald Trump has done almost nothing to assist his Republican subordinates. In just his second term alone, Trump has repeatedly incensed the American electorate by thrusting the country into a forever war with Iran, indiscriminately annihilating small watercraft in the Caribbean and the Pacific, abducting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a midnight raid, aggravating America’s longest alliances—most notably with Canada—with a seemingly endless fountain of shitposts, tearing down the White House in order to build a $600 million, gold-laden ballroom, and repeatedly kowtowing to Moscow.

He also decided to make an already contentious midterm cycle a referendum on his popularity, despite the fact that his popularity is currently tanking in the polls.

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