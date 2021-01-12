You are using an
Illustration by Dalbert Vilarino
Work Sucks
An exploration of how we work, why we work, and when we might stop
Illustration by Dalbert Vilarino
Post-Work Migration and the End of America
Imagine a version of the U.S. that is not a global destabilizer and coercive magnet for those fleeing that destabilization. Imagine a world of movement for pleasure.
Felipe De La Hoz
The Tyranny of the Pandemic Office
Why are workers being called back for nonessential work in the middle of a pandemic? Because their bosses can get away with it.
Megan Evershed
Crying at Work Isn’t the Answer
Rather than focus on normalizing weeping on the job, why not just make jobs suck less?
Colette Shade
The Perpetual Disappointment of Remote Work
What the troubled history of telecommuting tells us about its future
Richard Cooke
The Artist Isn’t Dead
Eulogies for the creative class are premature. Art workers can organize—and survive.
Robin Kaiser-Schatzlein