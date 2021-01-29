In Defense of Doing Nothing

The contemporary narrative of individualism in our influencers, our hustlers, those who embody the always-be-working ethos, have roots in Clinton’s rhetoric of the self—but the idle busywork and performance of productivity now are done in the name of “freedom.” One travel and lifestyle influencer—in talking about being a full-time “nomad” as a solution to the horror of what she called “you go to college, you get married, you have kids, you get a job”—ended up talking mostly about how to be a full-time self-publicist; her life story contains more tips and hacks for finding the right contacts at media outlets and the right angle for pitching and selling every individual experience.

There is no difference between work and leisure here, in this life of supposed freedom from having an office job. An influencer’s leisure time, like the hours that unemployed people spend not working, are tyrannically monetized, expected constantly to turn a profit. In his 2015 book Knocking the Hustle: Against the Neoliberal Turn in Black Politics, political scientist Lester Spence notes that in the mid-twentieth century, the hustler was the slacker, the street-smart figure who could manage to get by doing minimal work; now, he observes, the hustler is someone who never stops working, or trying to economize their time.

In this framework, non-productive bodies and ways of living become illegitimate in some way. Sunny Taylor, a painter, writer, and activist with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, talks of a common feeling of “non-working guilt” experienced by many people with disabilities. This feeling is inherently imposed by the system we live in: “With the transition from feudalism to capitalism, impaired people became unproductive members of society and thus disabled.” In what Taylor calls “a capitalism consumer society where everyone wants the perfect face, perfect job, perfect family, and perfect body,” the influencer is significant: they don’t merely reflects this hegemonic model of productivity for our lives, but they specifically represent a certain kind of physical aesthetic that people are expected to strive for.

The influencer has to be a hustler in order to “deserve” our time, attention, follows, likes; they perform zen and mindfulness and self-love and self-sufficiency in images for us to consume and read as productivity, all in order to maintain their position of influencer, a position that must constantly be “earned.” Bullet journal, the explosively popular Instagram trend of uploading images of uselessly decorative planners and to-do lists and calendar spreads, is one manifestation of our habit of ascribing undue virtue to the idea of work—a neatly filled out planner, uploaded to thousands of followers, becomes simultaneously “productive” and “mindful.” To actually create these images for a mass following is very different from doing the work in the planner or on the to-do list, but looking busy is its own job. Our obsession with health and exercise is another such manifestation; in his polemic against exercise, Mark Greif ventures that our love of the gym and its exercise equipment comes from a “nostalgia for factory work” and seeks “punishment for our liberation.”