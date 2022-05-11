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The End of Roe
Most recent
Magazine
Madeleine Schwartz
You Go to the Labor Ward, and You Are Treated Like Meat
A Polish reproductive rights lawyer recounts the extraordinary obstacles women in Poland have faced since the country prohibited nearly all abortions.
May 10, 2022
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May 9, 2022
Magazine
Becca Andrews
The Last Abortion Clinic in Knoxville Draws Patients From Hours Away. What Happens If It Disappears?