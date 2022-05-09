The Last Abortion Clinic in Knoxville Draws Patients From Hours Away. What Happens If It Disappears?

Aaron Campbell has known for most of his life that he wanted to be an OB-GYN. When he was 14, in 2005, he dressed up as a doctor for Halloween. It wasn’t a terribly difficult costume to put together, since his father, Morris Campbell, was the medical director at the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health, now the eastern Tennessee city’s sole independent abortion clinic. Sure, there was that double major in philosophy when Campbell was a student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, but he always knew premed would be the final path he’d choose.

As a student, he was a regular presence at the clinic, which is a block north of campus. He would swing by to bring his dad some Boston Kremes from a busy Dunkin’ Donuts that was wedged inside the ground floor of a residence hall. It was on Aaron’s route to the clinic, and the men would share the treats and catch up. During one visit, Campbell saw pregnancy tissue for the first time. “I was already pro-choice at that point,” he said, “but I think if anyone sees something like that, it completes part of an understanding of what really happens.” At that stage in pregnancy when most abortions are performed, at around eight weeks, he added, all you can see is a gestational sac and pregnancy tissue.

Knoxville is currently down to one clinic: KCRH. The Planned Parenthood there was closed after someone set fire to the building this past New Year’s Eve. That it was ruled an arson didn’t come as a surprise; the clinic had previously been shot at in the hours before it opened one day (no one was injured). The other abortion clinic in the region is two hours away in Bristol, but has a cutoff of 14 weeks; KCRH provides care up to 18 weeks. Tennessee’s current law bans abortion at fetal viability, a somewhat fuzzy standard believed to be around 24 weeks. Most of KCRH’s patients are low-income Tennesseans—according to the clinic’s operations director, more than half live at or below the poverty line.

Campbell’s clinic has become a crucial access point for abortion in the Southeast, serving a vast swath of Appalachia that would otherwise lack reliable access. Importantly, KCRH provides abortion care further into pregnancy than any other clinic in the state. These sorts of overloaded access points of abortion care in vast deserts have become increasingly common as states impose further restrictions on reproductive rights. In the months since Texas banned abortion after six weeks, KCRH has felt the ripple effect, taking on patients from as far as Florida who are struggling to get care. If, as expected, the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade this summer, the country will enter an even more extreme version of this displacement, as hostile states potentially move to ban abortion and decimate these access points.



Dr. Morris Campbell had been an OB-GYN since long before the birth of his son, whom he delivered himself. Soon after Aaron entered the world, he quit delivering babies and shifted the focus of his practice to helping the people who did not want to continue their pregnancy. He also began providing care at the Knoxville Planned Parenthood, and occasionally drove a few hours west to Nashville to help out as well. Once, when Aaron was a boy, father and son went on a road trip. Aaron was in that in-between phase of adolescence where the world begins to come into sharper relief, with all its texture and complexities and mystery. He had started to understand what it was his dad did for work. As a kid in east Tennessee, he sensed the discomfort around the word “abortion” in his community. It dawned on him that his dad’s occupation had led to some precautions that he didn’t see in his friends’ families: living a half-hour away from the clinic, remaining unlisted in the phone book, being told to simply say his dad was a doctor if he was asked by someone unfamiliar. He wanted to know why his dad was an abortion provider.