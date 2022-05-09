The Last Abortion Clinic in Knoxville Draws Patients From Hours Away. What Happens If It Disappears?

Morris had probably expected this question from his inquisitive boy, and he told him about what it was like to graduate medical school in 1973, the year the Supreme Court decided Roe. As a student, he saw the damage caused when abortion was outlawed. The lives ruined, the bodies brutalized. He saw women sent away to what he referred to as their “Aunt Sally’s farm” for the summer, clouded in shame, only to return in the autumn with a baby, as if it had magically appeared, as if there had been no blood or pain or mucus, as if life remained unchanged. In sum, Morris “didn’t like the way that women were treated who had an unintended, undesired pregnancy,” Aaron recalled. Upon hearing this, respect settled in his slight chest, and it grew as he did. Aaron has a coat hanger tattooed at the top of his right forearm that he got while he was training to become an OB-GYN in Pittsburgh. Usually, it’s hidden under his shirtsleeve, but it serves as a physical symbol of that conversation and of his father’s legacy.

For a few years, the elder Morris had felt his heartbeat quickening, thumping out unpredictable rhythms in his chest. Then in June 2012, between Aaron’s junior and senior years of college, his father had a fatal hemorrhagic stroke.

After his father’s death, it was clear to Aaron that he needed to accelerate his career. In a state that has put up about as many challenges to abortion as it could, even the loss of one doctor is significant. He dropped the double major to graduate early and move on to medical school at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, a little more than an hour and a half deeper into Appalachia. As he continued his studies and began rotations, he felt undeniable affirmation that he was on the right track, that this was the thing he could do for the rest of his life to make the world a better place. The determination was important: Abortion stigma runs through the medical field as well, and in a part of the country where culture and religion are inextricable, it can be even more challenging to get the training necessary to provide abortion care.