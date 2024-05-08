You are using an
Illustration by Aaron Lowell Denton
Does It Hold Up?
Classic works, reconsidered
The Inventor of the Chatbot Tried to Warn Us About A.I.
Joseph Weizenbaum’s underrated book “Computer Power and Human Reason” cautioned against confusing people with machines.
Jacob Silverman
Lost in the Five Stages of Grief
Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’s “On Death and Dying” sparked a revolution in end-of-life care. But soon she began to deny mortality altogether.
Colin Dickey
Reading
Imagined Communities
Amid a Resurgence of Nationalism
What Benedict Anderson’s classic account of nationalism’s origins misses about today’s world.
Samuel Clowes Huneke