Francis Fukuyama Was Right About Liberal Democracy

Critics could rightly point out that such claims are inherently unfalsifiable. Yes, the process of democracy is not linear; yes, there will be hiccups along the way, and perhaps, in the long run, liberal democracy will win out. That might all be true, but as John Maynard Keynes famously reminds us, none of us will be around to confirm that. For now Fukuyama is certainly correct, but the vulnerabilities of liberal democracy—as demonstrated, in part, by Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election—should dissuade us from unfurling “Mission Accomplished” banners any time soon. (Indeed, if the first few weeks of Trump’s second term in office are any indication, the challenges to liberal democracy in the United States are more acute than anyone would have believed possible just a decade ago. It’s hard to imagine that Fukuyama would have ever fully contemplated the possibility that a US president would so willingly, even gleefully walk away from America’s position as a global leader as Trump is doing).

Still, Fukuyama would likely argue that the forces pushing people in the direction of liberal democracy cannot be so easily quenched. One of the ideas explored in great depth in his 1993 book is that the desire for personal and political recognition trumps economic comfort. “If people were nothing more than desire and reason, they would be content to live in market-oriented authoritarian states,” but a belief in their own self-worth “leads them to demand democratic governments that treat them like adults rather than children, recognizing their autonomy as free individuals.”

These demands for recognition informed the Eastern European revolutions in 1989, the Tiananmen Square demonstrations the same year, the more recent Arab Spring in Tunisia and Egypt, and the short-circuited Green Revolution in Iran. No one who watched the scenes of jubilation in Damascus, Homs, and Aleppo this past December would seriously question Fukuyama’s nearly three-decade-old argument.