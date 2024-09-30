Kamala Harris’s Gun Rhetoric Is Reckless

Until recently, Democratic candidates fled from the topic of guns. Onetime campaign consultant Matt McTighe told NPR last month that in the early 2000s, his clients would shut down the conversation. “We just can’t talk about it,” he said, mimicking a client. “It’s not a winning issue. There’s no constituency for it. Just don’t make me say anything about it.”



Not anymore, apparently. In this election cycle, the Democratic nominees are not shy to talk about guns—their own guns, that is.

“I’m a gun owner; Tim Walz is a gun owner,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a recent interview with Oprah. Then she shocked her interviewer by adding, “If someone breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.” She laughed, the audience laughed, and she seemed immediately contrite. “I probably should not have said that. My staff will deal with that later.”

But what’s there to fix or spin? Harris was being crystal clear, deadly serious, and, I believe, perfectly intentional. This is how she hopes to lure independents and erstwhile conservatives, especially in Midwestern swing states: by confidently and fluently speaking the language of gun owners. As an electoral strategy, there may be some logic to it. In all other respects, it is dumb and dangerous, pandering to fatal illusions and temptations about owning a gun.

Disagree with this article? Tell us about it! Seriously—we want to hear from you. Send us a 100-word pitch for a rebuttal essay. If we like your pitch, we’ll ask you to file a roughly 800-word draft, which we’ll edit and publish. We’ll even pay you $200 for disagreeing with us! Click here to submit your pitch

Harris never considers, for example, if her intruder is a criminal—that is presumed. What if he (or she) were mentally ill, or disoriented by drugs? What if he made a mistake, like a deliveryman who knocked on the wrong door? What if he had just been in a bad car accident and needed urgent medical assistance for his passenger? That is, what if this person were unarmed and actually posed no physical threat? Would Harris shoot him down all the same? And what if he were armed: with an AR-15. Would pulling a gun save her anyway?