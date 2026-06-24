The USA at 250 | The New Republic Skip NavigationThe New RepublicThe New RepublicLATESTBREAKING NEWSPOLITICSCLIMATECULTUREMAGAZINENEWSLETTERSPODCASTSVIDEOThe New Republic The New Republic The New RepublicIllustration by Joan Yang (Getty x36)Illustration by Joan Yang (Getty x36)Illustration by Joan Yang (Getty x36)The USA at 250The highs and lows of the American experimentThe USA at 250The highs and lows of the American experimentThe Worst Moments in American HistoryFrom slavery to 9/11, the American experiment has been rocked by tragedies and injustices, some self-inflicted, others perpetuated upon us.The New RepublicThe Greatest Moments in American HistoryA chronology of the nation’s 10 most important achievementsThe New RepublicAnd the Conservatives Say ...TNR polled a select group of thinkers on the right, too. Here’s what they thought.The New RepublicThe Liberal Mount RushmoreWho merits inclusion on a progressive version of the monument? Our respondents weighed in.The New Republic