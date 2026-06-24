The Images That Define American History

NASA

1. The moon landing

“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” and perhaps the defining image of U.S. history, a potent symbol of American ingenuity, persistence, and power.

Destitute Pea Pickers in California. Mother of Seven Children. Age Thirty-Two. Nipomo, California, other title Migrant Mother, 1936. Dorothea Lange/U.S. Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information/Library of Congress

T-2. Migrant Mother

Dorothea Lange’s 1936 classic—depicting a 32-year-old mother of seven surrounded by two of her children and with an infant in her lap, her brow furrowed with resignation and uncertainty—is an image that became synonymous with the desperate poverty facing Americans during the Great Depression.

T-2. Raising the flag at Iwo Jima (at top)

An AP photographer captured this iconic image atop Mount Suribachi in February 1945. Before the year was out, it was on a postage stamp and had won the Pulitzer Prize.