The Most Important Court Cases in American History

1. Brown v. Board of Education, 1954

This school desegregation decision was so important that Chief Justice Earl Warren made sure the judges were unanimous. And even with that, 20 or so years passed before it was actually enforced.

A first edition of The Case of Dred Scott Getty

2. Dred Scott v. Sandford, 1857

A shameful decision not to extend citizenship to descendants of slaves by a shameful court that helped precipitate the Civil War. Let us note, however, that the vote was 7–2, so bravo to Benjamin Robbins Curtis and John McLean.

3. Marbury v. Madison, 1803

In which Chief Justice John Marshall established judicial review—giving the court the power to declare a congressional law unconstitutional. Would be lovely if we could undo this today.

Protesters staging a sit-in challenging Plessy v. Ferguson’s “separate but equal” doctrine. Getty

4. Plessy v. Ferguson, 1896

The infamous “separate but equal” ruling. Homer Plessy was seven-eighths Caucasian and tried to sit in a white railway car. Not in Louisiana, bub!

T-5. Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, 2010

