Imagine, for a minute, Elon Musk. It’s not hard to conjure the pasty mug of the Donald Trump–adulating billionaire who, in his grotesque project of so-called efficiency, dealt extraordinary damage to the government that continues to afford him wildly lucrative contracts. Now imagine Musk in a holding facility. An appealing picture, right? Although it sounds almost too good to be true, such a scenario isn’t out of the question, according to Greg Sargent and Brian Beutler’s bracing cover story for The New Republic’s December issue, “Trump Has a Secret Plan to Evade Accountability. Will Dems Defeat It?” Offered by Josh Chafetz, a legal scholar at Georgetown, the proposal to force Musk to testify about his likely quid pro quo arrangements with Trump—and then detain him when he refuses—is just one of many ideas for how Democrats can use their newfound power to hold the president and his cronies accountable. Assuming, that is, that the party can rise to the occasion.

Accountability is a thread, in any case, that runs throughout the December issue, not least in Robert Schlesinger’s exploration of the parallels between Trump and Richard Nixon, the last president who dramatically abused the office. Virginia Heffernan takes a sociologically inflected tour of American decency, asking if we’re not quite as good a people as we’d like to believe we are. Hanna Davis considers the difficult plights faced by former prisoners of Al Hol, a notorious detention center for families of ISIS fighters. Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling reports on a North Carolina community’s attempt to banish Flock surveillance cameras—and the difficulty that soon ensues. And in Books & the Arts, Jimmy So praises the sociologist and psychologist Sherry Turkle’s alarming study of how AI is hijacking the very quality that makes us human: our capacity to attach. Artificial intelligence seems ready to do whatever it takes to get a task done; is it time for Democrats to be similarly ruthless?

—The New Republic editors