The Gingrich campaign’s white paper on the judiciary strikes many of the same notes as the speech Quirk wrote for Buchanan. But, while Gingrich quotes from some of the same Jeffersonian passages as Quirk, his white paper also includes some surprising sources that weren’t available in 1996: articles by liberal scholars on behalf of popular constitutionalism. In the past decade, there has been an explosion of writing by liberals who subscribe to this school of thought—which questions the idea that the courts have exclusive authority to interpret the Constitution and holds that, when courts ignore the constitutional views of the people, the results are not necessarily good for liberals. One of the leading theorists of this movement is Larry Kramer, the dean of Stanford Law School. In his white paper, Gingrich quotes extensively and sympathetically from Kramer’s 2004 book, The People Themselves.

To be clear, as a card-carrying popular constitutionalist, I think it’s a valuable movement. Regardless of whether you believe the courts should thwart the constitutional views of the people, it’s hard to deny that, when they have done so, they’ve often provoked popular backlashes followed by judicial retreats.

The problem is that the rise of popular constitutionalism has coincided with the rise of a political culture in which attacks on individual judges are multiplying. The result is that the popular constitutionalists’ criticism of judges for second-guessing democratic decisions is increasingly showing up in the political arena—where it sometimes takes the form of reasonable critiques, sometimes takes the form of anti-judge demagoguery, and sometimes treads a fine line between the two.

Figuring out where to draw this line is not easy. Sometimes, the line is clearly crossed, as with Gingrich’s claim that, “if the court makes a fundamentally wrong decision, the president can in fact ignore it.” In other cases, the boundary is harder to discern. Consider President Obama’s 2010 State of the Union, when he challenged the Court’s decision in Citizens United while six of the justices sat in front of him. “With all due deference to separation of powers,” he said, “last week the Supreme Court reversed a century of law that I believe will open the floodgates for special interests—including foreign corporations—to spend without limit in our elections.” Chief Justice John Roberts clearly believed that some kind of protocol had been violated. “I think anybody can criticize the Supreme Court,” he said later, but, “on the other hand, ... there is the issue of the setting, the circumstances, and the decorum.”

Did Obama go too far, as Roberts suggested? I don’t think so. Our greatest presidents have criticized the Court, including Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt, who did so during his 1937 State of the Union. And Obama was careful to acknowledge “all due deference to the separation of powers” before launching into his attack; like Lincoln and Roosevelt—but unlike Gingrich—he was making clear he would obey the decision with which he disagreed.