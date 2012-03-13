Obama should seek out judges who will prominently and persuasively articulate a coherent legal vision—judges who can influence how a broad range of people understand and think about the law, through not just their formal opinions but also their articles, debates, and speeches. He should look for people whose legal voices will echo in many places: in other federal courts, where these judges might be cited; in Congress, where the legal analysis of a particularly influential judge can be used to frame a legal issue; in the media, where the opinions of influential judges are covered more than the opinions of other judges; and in law schools, where these judicial opinions will be used to teach the lawyers of the future how to understand a legal issue.

Over history, there have been many prominent examples like this. Judge Learned Hand, a twentieth-century federal judge in New York, helpfully analyzed and explained issues like free speech. Today, Judge Stephen Reinhardt, nominated to the Ninth Circuit by Jimmy Carter, uses his public voice to articulate a vision of aggressive judicial liberalism. Judge Richard Posner, a judge on the Seventh Circuit nominated by Ronald Reagan, similarly uses his public voice to communicate a vision of law and economics. When judges like this speak, people listen.

One other kind of influence that such judges can have is through the professional legal network they create. They can decide—by virtue of hiring someone as their law clerk—who will be the leading lawyers of the next generation. And influential judges have done precisely this: Their clerks have gone on to become the Attorney Generals, Solicitor Generals, federal judges, and legal scholars of later generations.

For instance, one of President Clinton’s nominees to the D.C. Circuit, former Clinton Justice Department official Merrick Garland, has used his influence to place many of his clerks in top positions in the Obama Administration. Former Judge Michael Luttig, a Fourth Circuit judge nominated by the first President Bush who is now in the private sector, played that role for many of his clerks when Republicans were in the White House.

Unfortunately, Obama has thus far failed to nominate and gain confirmations for lower federal court judges fitting this description. Adalberto Jordon, who was just confirmed to the Eleventh Circuit, might one day prove himself influential; perhaps Gerald Lynch on the Second Circuit could qualify as an influential Obama nominee, but he was already performing this role as a Federal District judge nominated by President Clinton. Goodwin Liu, an Obama nominee to the Ninth Circuit, could have played that role; so could have Victoria Nourse, an Obama nominee to the Seventh Circuit. But Obama did not succeed in having either judge confirmed by the Senate.