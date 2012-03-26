The Tax Injunction Act does not apply to penalties that are designed to induce compliance with the law rather than to raise revenue. And this is not a revenue-raising measure, because, if it's successful, they won't -- nobody will pay the penalty and there will be no revenue to raise.

The huge, big caveat here is that the Court could decide that the mandate is not a tax, for the purposes of the anti-injunction act, but that it is a tax, for purposes of the mandate’s constitutionality. In fact, that’s what the administration has been arguing.

Neither Breyer nor Ginsburg made clear how they thought about that. But one of their conservative colleagues, Justice Samuel Alito, expressed some skepticism when he put a question directly to Don Verrilli, solicitor general: “Has the Court ever held that something that is a tax for purposes of the taxing power under the Constitution is not a tax under the Anti-Injunction Act?” Verrilli said, no, although he argued that other precedents suggested the government’s reading was correct.

After the hearing, at least one attorney who was present for oral argument agreed that the justices seemed to be telegraphing skepticism of the tax argument. “Several asked questions that made it clear they were going to give the government a workout tomorrow on whether the mandate is a tax,” said Elizabeth Wydra, chief counsel to the Constitutional Accountability Center, who has filed an amicus belief on behalf of state legislators who support the law. But other close observers of the Court, like Lyle Denniston, of SCOTUSblog, seemed less convinced the justices were sending a signal with their comments.

If, indeed, the justices are skeptical of the tax argument, it's hardly fatal to the government's case. Although many defenders of the law (including me) have argued the mandate is a tax, the lower courts have generally ruled against that argument – and attorneys close to the case have said, for some time, it is the least likely of the three justifications to pass judicial muster.

The stronger grounds for the mandate, they have been saying, are the government’s power to regulate interstate commerce and to do whatever is “necessary and proper” for carrying out its duties. The justices did not offer any clear hints on how they’re thinking along those lines, although, as George Washington University Professor Orin Kerr noticed, Chief Justice John Roberts did start one intriguing exchange towards the end.