The issue is “severability.” That’s the question of whether, by invalidating one part of the law, the Court must invalidate the whole thing. Normally, laws include a severability clause, stipulating that the statute can survive even if the courts throw out one part. The Affordable Care Act lacks such a provision, apparently as a byproduct of poor drafting. Citing that, the states argue that the Court should throw out the whole law if it decides to strike down the mandate.

The government disagrees, except for one key caveat: It sees the insurance reforms as the equivalent of a package deal. Without the individual mandate, the government says, regulations requiring insurers to provide coverage to everybody (“guaranteed issue”) at a uniform price (“community rating) can’t work. (Whether the court should actually throw out those regulations now actually seems to be a separate question, having to do with legal issues I only partly understand and won't bother to explain right now.)

Given that the states also find the mandate essential to community rating and guaranteed issue, could the courts nevertheless strike down the mandate but leave those other two insurance reforms in place? Actually, the answer is yes. The court has even solicited a brief to this effect, from a lawyer making the case that ditching the mandate needn’t require ditching the rest of the insurance reforms. I happen to think he has a point, or half of one anyway.

As a practical matter, insurance reform without a mandate causes serious problems. If you don’t believe me, read my story from last week about New Jersey, which tried to do just that—and failed miserably. It’s the nature of the beast. Once you create an insurance system where everybody is entitled to coverage, rates will go up unless most people participate. And as the rates go up, more people flee the system. You end up with what the wonks call an “adverse selection death spiral.”

But study the New Jersey history carefully, because what happened there may not be precisely what happens in the nation as a whole if the mandate falls victim to the conservative justices. The Affordable Care Act has several features that New Jersey did not. Chief among them are subsidies, which will make insurance more feasible for—and more appealing to—people who otherwise might forsake it because of cost. The law also has a system of risk adjustment, which is basically a way of forcing plans that attract healthier enrollees to subsidize those that attract sicker ones. In theory, should help mitigate the effects of the adverse selection death spiral.

Are subsidies and risk adjustment sufficient to create a well-functioning insurance market? Most experts, including the Congressional Budget Office, say no: They believe that insurance without a mandate will mean premiums go up and insurance coverage goes down, relative to what they would have been if the mandate were in place. That’s why the mandate is necessary, at least in the legal sense of the word. But these elements alone might—that’s “might,” not “would”—be enough to stabilize the market, so that a lot of people are still better off. The predictions from CBO and other authorities show that, for example, insurance reform without a mandate still results in more people getting insurance than would otherwise have it.

And if that happens, both states and the federal government would have a chance to respond by revisiting the terms of the law. (That’s one of the few virtues of the long lag time before the new insurance system comes into place.) In an ideal world, Congress would enact reforms that established the mandate anew, but under terms that the Supreme Court would approve— by, for example, reconfiguring the penalty as an explicit tax, with an offsetting credit for those who have insurance. That’s almost certain not to happen, given political circumstances, but the federal government might—particularly under pressure from the insurance industry, which worries about reform without a mandate—come up with other methods of improving participation, such as stiff penalties for late enrollment. A few states might even enact mandates on their own. (The Court has indicated that would be constitutional; it’s the federal power to impose a mandate the critics are attacking.)

The results would like likely fall short of the nearly universal coverage that the Affordable Care Act is supposed to achieve, with some states doing much better than others. But that might still be an improvement over the status quo, with at least a chance of further improvement later on. A decision to strike down the mandate would be a breathtaking act of judicial arrogance, damaging to the country’s well-being and to its delicate balance of governing powers, but there’s a chance other parts of health reform could survive in some form.

