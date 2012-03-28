The hearings are over, finally. The afternoon argument, over the Affordable Care Act's expansion of Medicaid, was as contentious as the rest -- with the justices giving both the government and the states challenging the law extra time to make their arguments.

This time, the liberals wasted no time in pressing Paul Clement, attorney for the 26 states, about his assertion that the law's expansion of Medicaid for the states was coercive. Clement was basing his argument on three contentions, most important among them the idea that the states, having agreed long ago to accept so much Medicaid money to finance care for the poor, were now completely dependent upon it -- and that the federal government, by threatening to withhold that money if states don't implement the plan according to federal guidelines, was effectively giving the states an offer they could not refuse.

Defenders of the Affordable Care Act have said that Clement's argument would just as easily invalidate the existing Medicaid program as well as other federal programs, which operate on the same principle. And the liberal justices made that point, Stephen Breyer pointing out that the coercive power Clement decries dates back to the original Medicaid statute, from 1965. Elena Kagan took a different approach, asking why the federal government can't put conditions on what amounts to a very large gift of funds.

For a change, the conservative judges were tough on Clement, too. Justice Antonin Scalia (actually, it may have been Chief Justice Roberts -- I'll check the transcript) wondered why the Court should intervene on behalf of states that don't like Medicaid, when the states decided on their own to join the program -- and, in effect, had to live with the consequences. Clement parried the questions, conjuring up obscure statutory and judicial references to make his case. (I can see why people say he is so talented.) But the distinction he suggested, that the Medicaid expansion was unique because it was just so large, didn't seem to allay the concerns.