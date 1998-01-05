TNR Film Classics: ‘Titanic’ (January 5 & 12, 1998)

And there’s something else. The twentieth century dawned as the peak of all centuries: the western world was confident, accomplished, bound for a future of unlimited glory. The Titanic was as good a symbol as any of the century’s early afflatus, and it had no sooner appeared than it was destroyed by human error. The disaster can be seen as an instance of the gods reproving hubris or, if you prefer, of the self-deceptions of ego. The pride and the smugness that created the Titanic and its fate seem to me not completely disparate from the larger prides and smugnesses that brought about World War I two years later.

In order to make this film, a story had to be invented. James Cameron, the writer-director, has used an old formula with a new twist. In the ocean-bottom wreckage of the ship—I assume the year is post-1985, when the salvage crews descended—a drawing is found of a nude young woman wearing a diamond pendant. The drawing is published in newspapers. A very old woman telephones the salvage ship to say that she is the girl in the drawing. She is flown to the ship and tells the crew her story.

She is played by Gloria Stuart, an American screen beauty of the 1930s, now completely winning. Her account is the film, through flashback, a tale of the girl’s engagement, arranged by her mother, to a very rich man whom she doesn’t greatly like, and of her encounter with a dashing young artist in steerage. The resulting triangle is collapsed by the iceberg, and eventually the mystery of the diamond pendant is resolved.