I know—I'm repeating myself. But many people still don't grasp the point, in part because the government didn't actually put forward this argument. That job fell to an independent lawyer, Robert Farr, whom the Supreme Court appointed specifically to make the case. Plenty of people in the courtroom came away from oral arguments thinking Farr was the most persuasive advocate they saw. I was among them.

Readers know how I feel about the mandate. I think it is plainly constitutional, given the way the Court has traditionally interpreted the federal government’s authority to levy taxes, to regulate interstate commerce, and to do what is “necessary and proper” for the execution of its duties. I also think the mandate serves a vital purpose: It will help stabilize the insurance system by drawing in young, healthy people who would otherwise take their chances without coverage, thereby making it possible for insurers to offer lower premiums. You cannot get even close to a universal system without some kind of mechanism for making sure everybody participates.

The best evidence for this comes from the states, two of which Sarah Kliff recently wrote about for the Washington Post. One was Washington, which enacted laws prohibiting insurers from denying coverage or charging higher rates to people with pre-existing medical conditions. Sick people signed up for coverage, healthy people stayed away, and insurers responded by jacking up premiums or exiting the market altogether—the classic “death spiral.” (The same thing happened in other states, such as New Jersey, that tried the same thing.) The other state was Massachusetts, which enacted the same reforms but also enacted a mandate. The results have been largely positive: Nearly everybody has insurance, while insurance premiums are going up no faster than they are in the rest of the nation. (And premiums for people buying on their own, the ones affected most directly by the mandate, actually came down substantially.)

But, as Kliff observes, Massachusetts did more than simply impose a mandate. It also offered generous subsidies, making insurance coverage far less expensive for lower- and middle-income residents. Those subsidies drew in a lot of the healthy people who might otherwise have turned down coverage because of the price. The subsidies weren't enough to coax everybody into the system: Only when the mandate phased in did healthy people sign up for coverage at the same rate as the unhealthy. (A key New England Journal of Medicine article revealed that.) But the subsidies clearly helped. Even before the mandate was in place, they were making a difference.

And the best projections we have suggest the same thing might happen nationally. The forecasters (Congressional Budget Office, MIT economist Jonathan Gruber, Rand, the Urban Institute) all have different estimates. But the general conclusion is the same: Without the mandate, the law would reach far fewer people and insurance premiums would be higher. In other words, striking it would be a huge blow. But, even without the mandate, the Affordable Care Act would still help many millions get health insurance and the higher premiums wouldn't be as problematic as they might seem. (Because of the law's tax credits, only people buying coverage on their own and with household incomes above four times the poverty line, or about $90,000 a year for a family of four, would pay more.) For all of its imperfections—and there'd be way more of them than if the mandate stayed in place—such a system would still improve access significantly. It would also put in place a regulatory system that, with subsequent adjustment from state or federal lawmakers, could evolve into a true universal coverage scheme.