A ruling that invalidated the mandate and the insurance reforms would be significantly worse. But, even then, key parts of the law would remain. Chief among them would be the expansion of Medicaid to all people making less than 133 percent of the poverty line, which would effectively establish universal health insurance for the poor.



The point is that these provisions are worth defending—and, quite honestly, they are easier to defend than the individual mandate. Polls show that provisions guaranteeing insurance to people with pre-existing conditions command strong support in the public. As Greg Sargent discovered recently, they even command strong support among Republicans.

That doesn't mean liberals shouldn't get angry if the Court strikes down part of the law. They should—and, as Michael Tomasky has suggested, they should direct some of that anger at the justices who did the striking. Such a ruling would turn back the clock a hundred years, to a time when the Court sharply limited the government’s ability to guarantee economic security. It’d also be the second consequential, controversial decisions by five Republican justices that, as James Fallows has noted, violated governing norms by disregarding precedent on the thinnest of intellectual pretenses. (Bush v. Gore was the first.)



Anger at the court will, and should, be even bigger if the Court does the unthinkable and throws out the entire law. In that case, the Court will have vastly overreached—not simply by disregarding precedent on flimsy arguments, but also by throwing out much more legislation than was necessary to make its constitutional point. It’s a cliché to say that an activist court is legislation from the bench. But if five conservatives justices invalidate the most ambitious, significant piece of domestic legislation in a generation—and do so even though, as the law’s opponents admit, a simple change in political rhetoric would have made it constitutional—legislating from the bench is exactly what the Court will have been doing.

But simply criticizing the Court or defending the law’s remaining provisions or making the case for full implementation isn’t going to win the battle over health care reform. Liberals must reclaim the moral high ground. And that shouldn’t be hard to do right now. Conservatives have made very clear what they think about health care. They think it’s fine if many tens of millions of Americans can’t pay their medical bills and, as a result, have to go without care and/or endure financial catastrophe. They’ve proven that not just by advocating repeal of the Affordable Care Act but also by endorsing Paul Ryan’s approach to the federal budget, which would end the guarantees of coverage that both Medicare and Medicaid now provide.



Whichever way the court rules on Thursday, liberals should point out that conservatives have no plan that would come remotely close to replacing what they wish to take away. And then liberals should ask some tough questions.

They should ask conservatives why a small business owner should have to go bankrupt just because he got into a car accident or developed cancer. Or why a restaurant employee with diabetes should have to risk blindness because she can’t pay for regular care. Or why the mother of a disabled child should have to give up her home because an insurance company decided physical therapy fell into a coverage gap. Or why a retired office manager should end up in poverty because the value of his Paul Ryan Medicare voucher long ago stopped being enough to pay for good insurance.

And, at least in Washington, liberals shouldn’t be afraid to ask conservative critics of health reform a more impolitic question: Do you have insurance? How good is it? And why shouldn’t the rest of America have the same kind of security?