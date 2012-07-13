Strictly interpreted, the Court’s new limit on the scope of the Commerce clause should not have far-reaching consequences. Bill McCollum, Florida’s former attorney general, unintentionally made this point when he said after the decision, “Well, at least it’s clear that they can’t order you to buy broccoli”—as if anyone had proposed to do that. Under the Commerce clause, according to Roberts as well as the four right-wing justices, the federal government cannot set a minimum requirement for health insurance any more than it can require people to buy vegetables. But by arguing that the ACA’s insurance mandate was a novel and radical departure in federal legislation, Roberts and the conservative dissenters appear to concede that their ruling doesn’t apply to any other existing legal requirement. In fact, the only recent proposal to mandate purchase of a private product has come from conservatives who want to replace Social Security with a requirement to buy private annuities—an idea safe under Roberts’s tax-powers argument. The real worry about his Commerce clause ruling is that it may only be one in a series of new and dubious lines drawn to hem in federal regulatory powers related to the economy, environment, and other concerns.

The more immediate danger comes from the Court’s ruling that the Medicaid expansion involves an unconstitutionally coercive use of federal spending power. Like more than 50 previous federal laws revising Medicaid, the ACA would have denied a state all funding for current Medicaid beneficiaries if it failed to comply with new rules. The original Medicaid statute reserved to Congress the authority to make revisions. Roberts claims that, unlike the earlier Medicaid extensions, the ACA’s broadening of coverage—to all individuals with incomes up to 133 percent of the poverty line—is so large that it constitutes a new program. But while the earlier extensions came with no extra funds beyond the traditional federal match for each state’s Medicaid costs, the ACA calls for the federal government to pay nearly all of the costs of new beneficiaries and will increase state Medicaid costs by less than 1 percent, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Yet, thanks to the Court’s ruling, states can now decline to extend Medicaid without any penalty, and some Republican states will at least initially do so.

The long-term impact of the Medicaid ruling is unclear. The federal government has never cut off all Medicaid funding to a noncompliant state. Like nuclear bombs in international conflict, a total cutoff is too destructive for practical use, so the denial of that weapon is not a great loss to federal authority. Roberts’s ruling suggests Congress could impose a smaller penalty on a state that declines to participate in a program undergoing major change—say, 5 percent of the funds for the existing program. Even without any penalty, however, the ACA offers the states so good a deal that red states with minimally rational leadership will eventually participate.

The main trouble with Roberts’s decision is ambiguity. While saying that Congress could constitutionally impose a smaller penalty on a state, Roberts doesn’t specify at what level a penalty becomes coercive or how much change in an old program makes it a new program. The result is likely not only to be a flood of litigation but also uncertainty in Congress about the conditions it can attach to the funds going to a wide range of federally supported programs in the states.

The four right-wing justices’ dissent in the health care case will only intensify the sense of constitutional insecurity surrounding future liberal legislation. Not content to strike down the individual mandate and related insurance market reforms, the conservatives hold that the subsidies, insurance exchanges, and employer requirements must also fall because they would not work as Congress intended. And rather than making the Medicaid expansion optional for the states, the conservatives would annul it altogether on the grounds that the Court should not introduce a “divisive dynamic” among the states in which some receive federal aid and others do not. After overturning all related provisions, the conservatives say that all other provisions must go because they are unrelated: “There is no reason to believe that Congress would have enacted them independently.”