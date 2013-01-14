One of the most remarked-upon aspects of the upcoming Supreme Court challenge to California’s gay-marriage ban is the odd couple leading the charge: Ted Olson and David Boies, the conservative and liberal superlawyers who squared off in 2000 in Bush v. Gore. Much less is known, however, about the old friendship between Olson and their opponent in this case, Charles Cooper, one of the many lawyers who helped Olson on Bush v. Gore. Cooper and Olson are both part of Washington’s tiny tribe of top-flight conservative litigators. Given their similar resumes, it is odd to find them on opposite sides of one of the most politically contentious Supreme Court cases of the 21st century. When Olson and Cooper face off before the court in late March, they’ll not only be debating gay rights, but the nature of conservatism itself.

Cooper, known in Washington as “Chuck,” is from Alabama, and he’s best known for his starched French-cuffed shirts and genteel southern formality. His way of speaking, once described by Washington Post columnist Mary McGrory as “Victorian copy book prose,” can come across as impressive or a little unctuous, depending on the listener. If Olson, who also has a flair for oral arguments, is the lawyer who argues before the court this spring, he and Cooper will be evenly matched.

The two lawyers met in the Reagan Justice Department in the early ‘80’s. Olson was head of the Office of Legal Counsel and Cooper was a young lawyer in the Civil Rights Division, fresh from a clerkship with Justice William Rehnquist. One morning, arriving at work, Cooper found a surprise. “I walked into my office and there’s this, there’s this woman, with long gorgeous blond hair asleep on my couch,” he recalls. The woman, Barbara Bracher, was a law student doing research on the Bork confirmation hearings and had fallen asleep after a late night. Years later, she would marry Olson, and Cooper would be at their wedding. When Olson retired as the head of the Office of Legal Counsel, Cooper took his place.



Even in the Reagan Justice Department, it was clear that despite their shared conservatism, the two men had different ideas about how to apply it. Cooper calls himself “an unrepentant and avowed originalist,” who “believes the letter of the law sticks” until the people change it through the political process (that is, through Congress, not through an intervention from the administration or the courts). Olson may generally agree, but he was always more pragmatic than Cooper, especially when it came to controversial policies. Olson – whose stance on gay marriage has led some conservatives to accuse him of promoting judicial activism – told me he had never thought about whether he approached the law differently than Cooper. “I think you’ll have to get that from someone else,” he said. According to Brad Reynolds, a former assistant Attorney General who worked with both of them, “they are both originalists, both strict constructionists, but there are gradations ... Ted is more ready to maneuver the argument various ways to make it more appealing to certain people.”

These two approaches generally collided then – as they are now – over social issues. In 1981, Cooper joined a group of Justice Department lawyers who recommended that the Reagan administration reverse a long-standing IRS policy that denied tax-exempt status to Bob Jones University because of its ban on interracial dating. Olson wanted to uphold the rule. “Chuck saw it as an issue that really should have been focused exclusively on the authority of the IRS to issue this kind of a regulation, and the fact that it had the discrimination overtones should not get in the way of making the legal argument,” Reynolds explained. Cooper says that taking such an unpopular stand was “an early test” of his legal philosophy because “there’s nothing in me that would ever tolerate racial discrimination.”