Writers reviewing films are supposed not to spoil the endings of pictures—but what do you do when movies have spoiled and trashed themselves? There are early clues in the film to suggest that the psychiatrist is a fool, while the patient is not; and Mara is a better actor than Law. The side effects we have been promised have nothing to do with medication and mental condition, and everything to do with the kind of hokey criminal intrigue that once attended actresses like Joan Crawford.

Every pregnant issue is abandoned. These would include how we make a bargain with a rescuing drug that has side effects; how the medication is linked, or not, to psychotherapy; how the drug companies push their new products on doctors; and the very delicate legal and ethical position for the therapist. Steven Soderbergh was not obliged to make a film about those subjects. But that’s the film he begins, so he merits more than regret over dumping them. The virus in Contagion was not a setup for a commercial killing. The “tragic” plight of the wife here is a hoax. Soderbergh should be ashamed and Rooney Mara might have been dissuaded from taking the part.

Once Side Effects gets into its crime story, medication is swept aside by movie nonsense. The storyline goes into tangles that have to be dealt with very rapidly if the audience is not to start laughing. Catherine Zeta-Jones appears as a caricature over which even Joan Crawford might have had second thoughts. It’s during her baleful and monotonous performance that you recall how Zeta-Jones recently admitted she was herself vulnerable to bipolar disorder. With parts like this, her condition is not going to be helped. As for Rooney Mara, she and her character “act” in ways that have no inkling of how close to disturbance acting can come.

It’s an ugly mess, a rotten film, and yet some observers are being gentle with it because it may mark Steven Soderbergh’s retirement from directing pictures. He is only 50, and he is a success and an organizing figure in the film business. He has worked hard, but he seems to feel that filmmaking is moving in directions that do not hold his interest. Quentin Tarantino has made similar noises about turning it in as a director. People with their talent and energy have every right to change their mind. Soderbergh has functioned as an enabler and a producer; he helped bring Far from Heaven, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Syriana, Good Night and Good Luck, Michael Clayton and We Need to Talk About Kevin to the screen. All of those projects are serious and unusual, yet stronger in outline than they are on screen.

But they were made in a difficult time for serious pictures, and Soderbergh is not just a support to those projects, he is editor and cinematographer on many of his own films. Moreover, he has been a spokesman for the principle that a good director makes a deal— with the business and with himself. He does some films for the system so he can do others for himself. Thus, Soderbergh over the years has done the very profitable Ocean’s films to build a trust that will let him make the two-part Che, Traffic, and Solaris.