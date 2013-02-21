That’s the key vault move of the Reformed Himbo: to find a role that exploits what has previously made him famous (his looks), but also complicates it and digs beneath the surface to find all the ugly things that come from being exploited for those pretty looks. See, for instance, Channing Tatum, an actor poised to make the jump, who, though he’d played a few lighter roles in which he exhibited more personality than your average thick-necked charmer, didn’t start to get real acclaim until Magic Mike, in which he—an actual former male stripper—portrayed a male stripper in a grim, Stephen Soderbergh-directed post-recession-scape inspired by his own life story. Now he’s got another Soderbergh film in the can and a future that’s looking a bit more highbrow.

Cooper, much further along in his rehabilitation than Tatum, has had a far less dramatic arc than Wahlberg. Even in his first big comedic roles, he was doing a bit of a meta sendup of his looks, playing the maniacally preppy villain in Wedding Crashers. His bachelor-partying character in The Hangover is what cemented him in the American consciousness as our foremost embodiment of handsome assholes. (It really says something about American women, or maybe our popular press, that this image is what made People think we’d find him our country’s most sexually attractive man.) Cooper’s first large-impact leading man role, in Limitless, featured him taking a pill to transform him from schlubby, low-achieving writer to a world-beating … handsome asshole.

The role in Silver Linings Playbook for which he’s garnered the Oscar nomination is farther out of Cooper’s sweet spot. But his portrayal of Pat, a bipolar teacher struggling to get his life back on track after time in a mental institution, harnesses the same manic, edgy intensity that propels his previous characters. Cooper has made a specialty, in short, of reminding us that there is a fine line between success and going over board, but it wasn’t until Silver Linings Playbook that he was able to make his alpha maleness so winningly vulnerable—as Wahlberg and Tatum each did in Boogie Nights and Magic Mike. (It is an odd side effect of Cooper’s career that filmmakers seem so hellbent on casting him as writers and teachers, neither of which seems his natural mode.)

Cooper’s own success, in escaping the Himbo trap, has been as much about canny career management as it has been the elocution of that particular strain of douchey darkness. Cooper was never a dummy. He went to Georgetown, where he picked up a French fluency that has picked up its own Internet following and wrote a thesis on Lolita. He’ll tell anyone who’ll listen about his daring graduate school performance of the very difficult play “The Elephant Man,” which he’s reprising on Broadway, or about how he was raised on classic films. “When I look back, I think of Apocalypse Now, The Deer Hunter, The Elephant Man, The Loneliness Of The Long Distance Runner, Bicycle Thieves, Hiroshima Mon Amour—these are the reasons why I wanted to become an actor,” he told British GQ. He’s also framed his looks as a problem in his life. “I was pretty as a child,” he said in the same interview, “and I felt that I wasn't very manly and that plagued me for years.” More recently, on "Fresh Air," he went out of his way to make sure that Terri Gross—and listeners—knew he was the kind of guy who has NPR on in the background while he’s doing his bicycle crunches.

COOPER: First of all, it's an honor to be here on this show. GROSS: Oh, thank you. Honor to have you. COOPER: Yeah, a massive honor. It's almost surreal that I'm actually hearing your voice and talking with you. (LAUGHTER) GROSS: Oh, really? COOPER: Well, normally I'm just listening to you talk with somebody else.

Later, when Gross asks him about the “sexy” photoshoots he’s been a part of, Cooper is embarrassed. “You know, starting out, I would do anything they said, you know, jump up and down and do whatever—whatever they—you know, grab a mandolin, whatever you're going to do. … But yeah. I am—that kind of stuff makes me feel sick to my stomach.”