Nudity Clause

But as someone observed—it could have been McLuhan, Roland Barthes or Jerry Lewis, or me—with every medium we begin again. And so, it is risky now to open your computer or venture onto the internet without being subjected to boob talk, “wardrobe malfunctions,” and general tittification such as reminds me of the News of the World (rest its soul) in the late ’50s and the epochal picture of Christine Keeler apparently naked, sitting astride an Arne Jacobsen chair. The mood in the NoW, as ever, was, “Isn’t this disgraceful? Take a good look.”

So go to the websites of Yahoo, the Huffington Post, CNN, EW, and so many others and you can expect series of pictures (reaching beyond a hundred) of boob shots, nip moments, sideboob, awkward moments getting out of cars, and other costume slippages. Some young actresses or celebrities anxious to prolong their brief empire may sometimes dress to qualify for these series. Still, when Emma Watson or Anne Hathaway are getting out of a low-slung limo at a premiere, and gentlemen might fail to notice or mention whatever they’ve glimpsed, there is now a pictorial genre (like the pietas of old) of exposure. Except that the weird primness of the sites then blurs or blacks out the crucial area it is gaga over. Only today, I was seeking to delve into the Jodi Arias case and I found that websites were displaying some of the nude pictures of Arias that may have been taken just before she may have offed her guy. They were there, but with lewd black stickers stuck across the chest and crotch.

As you might expect, this insanity reached a depth at the most recent Oscars—and it is worth adding that Oscar himself, first drawn and cast in the late ’20s, is without sexual organs, though he does have a smooth chest. Anyway, the host, Seth McFarlane, sang a song, “We Saw Your Boobs,” which rather taunted actresses (some of them in the audience) for what they have shared in recent films. I don’t mean to sound stuffed (it’s a natural thing), but wasn’t there a feminist revolution within living memory and aren’t we capable of seeing and appreciating nudity (for example, Helen Hunt in The Sessions) without nudging each other like grown schoolboys from Monty Python? Too much of the American movie audience assumes that sex on screen is for voyeurs and dirty jokers. Yet there was a time, the late ’30s and early ’40s, when sex was seen as important, often amusing and for adults. Which is not the same as Adult.