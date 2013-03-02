Nudity Clause

When some of us were very young, the battle was fought to reveal female breasts in American movies. It had been alluded to in the 1920s and early ’30s with sheer silk chemises (say those three words over and over again—they are as potent as Viagra). Then came the era of bigger breasts, super-structured bras (thank you, Howard Hughes), and the conflicted anxiety about showing “too much.” I recall a Jayne Mansfield film, Too Hot to Handle (a flattering title), in which it was determined by bright-eyed censors working through the night that in one dress Jayne’s nipples could be discerned. This could not pass—but the scene was vital to “the story” (I know this is unlikely in a Jayne film, but go with the flow). So artists were hired to paint sequins in the danger zones on every frame of the problematic scene. This was work akin to the stonemasonry in Gothic cathedrals.

That suppressed panic gave way in the ’60 when breasts and even pubic hair were flashed around (the male organs of wonder were far less in evidence). Then along came pornography, where not only everything real was shown, but several things that seemed fabricated. For a moment, it looked as if one way or another we were grown up and relaxed about sex, including boobs and nips.

But as someone observed—it could have been McLuhan, Roland Barthes or Jerry Lewis, or me—with every medium we begin again. And so, it is risky now to open your computer or venture onto the internet without being subjected to boob talk, “wardrobe malfunctions,” and general tittification such as reminds me of the News of the World (rest its soul) in the late ’50s and the epochal picture of Christine Keeler apparently naked, sitting astride an Arne Jacobsen chair. The mood in the NoW, as ever, was, “Isn’t this disgraceful? Take a good look.”

So go to the websites of Yahoo, the Huffington Post, CNN, EW, and so many others and you can expect series of pictures (reaching beyond a hundred) of boob shots, nip moments, sideboob, awkward moments getting out of cars, and other costume slippages. Some young actresses or celebrities anxious to prolong their brief empire may sometimes dress to qualify for these series. Still, when Emma Watson or Anne Hathaway are getting out of a low-slung limo at a premiere, and gentlemen might fail to notice or mention whatever they’ve glimpsed, there is now a pictorial genre (like the pietas of old) of exposure. Except that the weird primness of the sites then blurs or blacks out the crucial area it is gaga over. Only today, I was seeking to delve into the Jodi Arias case and I found that websites were displaying some of the nude pictures of Arias that may have been taken just before she may have offed her guy. They were there, but with lewd black stickers stuck across the chest and crotch.