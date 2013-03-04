Hollywood Doesn't Understand New Media

Hollywood presents a modern news landscape that reinforces outmoded stereotypes and reductive oppositions.

Things seem to have become even less nuanced since then. Think of Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 medical thriller Contagion, in which a snaggle-toothed Jude Law plays Alan Krumwiede, a rogue blogger intent on exposing the story behind a globe-threatening epidemic. He tries pitching his scoop to a skeptical editor at The San Francisco Chronicle, explaining that in a few days, “This will be tweeted and YouTubed all over the planet ... Print media is dying, Lorraine. It’s dying.” Later, Law’s character takes his digital recorder and ambushes a scientist, who protests him by yelling: “Blogging is NOT writing. It’s graffiti with punctuation.” Then there was “The Newsroom,” Aaron Sorkin’s 2012 HBO drama about a present-day news broadcast show, which discarded potentially fertile material for a chance to bloviate about bygone journalistic ethics, zooming in on a grumpy anchorman obsessed with “speaking truth to stupid.” There’s no satire or nuance from Sorkin there—recall the time he famously told a reporter, “Listen here, Internet girl. It wouldn’t kill you to watch a film or pick up a newspaper once in a while.” The new media journalists in these shows and films are all making their way through broad-stroke fictional worlds where the words blog and online still—in 2012, 2013—roll off the tongue with a curmudgeonly dose of spit and bile.

Television and film occasionally hit a note that rings true—if painfully obvious—but they’ve yet to nail the young journalist character. While a blog might have been the romantic dream destination five or six years ago, the pendulum now feels like it’s swinging back the other way. Most of the young writers I know view blogging as a trial to be endured before they can make the leap to bigger, slower, meatier pieces. There’s nothing glamorous about the realities of meeting a quota for posts, dashing off 300-word snippets that’ll be forgotten before the end of the day. Dramatic portrayals of new media in television or film conveniently brush aside a deeply mundane reality: Bloggers are often simply aspiring longform reporters, reverently drumming up pageviews until they’ve earned their shot at the big leagues. Lena Dunham—one of the only contemporary directors likely to have friends in young media circles—gets it right on season two of "Girls" by presenting the e-book as a somewhat scorned medium; her excitement over her “book deal” is repeatedly dampened by the follow-up clarification that it’s an e-book. Dunham acknowledges what others can’t: that online publishing may be the future, but ink and pen still carry the prestige that most writers, including the young ones, seek.





It’s not hard to see why this is the case. The explosion of new sites has cheapened the feel of online spaces, figuratively and literally—fees for elusive printed work are still significantly higher than fees for online work. Old media, where the barriers to entry are possibly higher than they were in previous eras, has a seductive and exclusive aura. (Has anyone ever thrown a book party for an e-book?) Even new, digital platforms like Longreads, Longform, Atavist, and Byliner fetishize lengthy reported pieces. And why shouldn't young people idealize classic media models, when new media remains the subject of so much scorn and confusion?

Maybe some of these contemporary movies and shows intend to express Hollywood’s genuine concern over what might happen in a world where traditional reporting is lost. But it’s more likely a combination of fear and willful ignorance that propels these fictional dynamics. Wouldn’t it be so much easier for Hollywood if digital communication really was just a fad and screenwriters never had to face the inevitable storytelling challenge of inter-office IM conversations or Twitter feuds?

Luckily Fincher—who successfully took on the challenge of translating the Facebook story to the big screen in The Social Network (2010)—seems to know he can’t take the easy way out forever. His decision to take part in the first-ever drama series distributed by Netflix (“House of Cards”) is an implicit nod toward the future of digital media. It’s maybe no coincidence, then, that the final episodes of “House of Cards” include a harmonious triumph in the battle between Zoe Barnes’s online-media vision and her print counterparts. She’s pictured in her dark apartment alongside the editor from the show’s opening episode and a veteran White House reporter. They’re hunched over a laptop and a pile of juicy documents, bouncing theories off one another without laboring over how they’ll eventually be published. Perhaps, as he looks to season two, Fincher, in spite of his misfires, understands that the collaboration between the two worlds makes for better media and better television.