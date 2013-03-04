Hollywood Doesn't Understand New Media

Perhaps the earliest example of the old/new media divide occurs in Season 5 of David Simon’s “The Wire.” The show never really addresses the digital shift—it only goes so far as lamenting the “shrinking news hole” and downsized newspaper staffs—but it presents a prototype for the fictional young blogger we see today: A young hotshot named Scott Templeton willing to discard journalistic ethics for a byline atop a juicy story. For Simon, a former newspaper man who’s deeply cynical about the future of media, this was a way of presenting a cautionary tale.





Recently, the divide has been made more explicit—and more blunt. In 2009, the political thriller State of Play featured Rachel McAdams as a young blogger at odds with the old-media establishment at the fictional Washington Globe. While State of Play did right by allowing its young blogger and its experienced reporter (the crotchety Russell Crowe) to find a middle ground, it still presented the same befuddling vision of the internet as a foreign, fleeting entity. Big signs in the Washington Globe office divide the staff into “INTERNET” and “EDITORIAL”; an editor explains that McAdams’ character is “hungry, cheap, and churns out copy every hour.” And the thread that united the many twists and turns of "Gossip Girl"—which began in 2007—was the vicious, all-knowing, anonymous blogger.

Hollywood presents a modern news landscape that reinforces outmoded stereotypes and reductive oppositions.

Things seem to have become even less nuanced since then. Think of Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 medical thriller Contagion, in which a snaggle-toothed Jude Law plays Alan Krumwiede, a rogue blogger intent on exposing the story behind a globe-threatening epidemic. He tries pitching his scoop to a skeptical editor at The San Francisco Chronicle, explaining that in a few days, “This will be tweeted and YouTubed all over the planet ... Print media is dying, Lorraine. It’s dying.” Later, Law’s character takes his digital recorder and ambushes a scientist, who protests him by yelling: “Blogging is NOT writing. It’s graffiti with punctuation.” Then there was “The Newsroom,” Aaron Sorkin’s 2012 HBO drama about a present-day news broadcast show, which discarded potentially fertile material for a chance to bloviate about bygone journalistic ethics, zooming in on a grumpy anchorman obsessed with “speaking truth to stupid.” There’s no satire or nuance from Sorkin there—recall the time he famously told a reporter, “Listen here, Internet girl. It wouldn’t kill you to watch a film or pick up a newspaper once in a while.” The new media journalists in these shows and films are all making their way through broad-stroke fictional worlds where the words blog and online still—in 2012, 2013—roll off the tongue with a curmudgeonly dose of spit and bile.