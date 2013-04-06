Shannon Plumb, well-known for experimental film, has written, directed and plays the lead in Towheads, a picture that seems to be of one kind but changes being. Craftily. Twice.

Penelope, a personable young blonde mother, is pushing a pram vigorously along the street in a quiet section of what turns out to be New York. At home she meets her children, two lively and likable small boys, and takes over their care and her home’s duties. Eventually her husband comes home and Penelope presents dinner, and we hope for something more than what this film promises to be. We get it.

Firstly, we notice that the picture concentrates on Penelope. We get a glimpse or two of her husband’s elbow, a remark or two from him, but we are watching Penelope and her equally blonde boys. Next we are, next day I guess, in a woman’s dress shop, Penelope is working there as an assistant. She bungles a few things she is asked to do. We see her at home again, with her peripheral but busy husband and her engaging boys. Then we see her entering a stage door to audition for a show of some kind. She obeys the orders from the director out front, without pleasing him. Then there is more at home, then more attempts to find work, first as a model, more home, then more work attempts, then home, then an attempt even as a street Santa Claus at Christmas—not happily—then after more attempts, taking lessons at pole dancing for possible strip club work. There is no suggestion that her family needs the money. There is every suggestion that Penelope wants to do more with herself than housewifeliness. She makes no pronouncements about it: she simply keeps trying. Merely by concentrating on Penelope, who is in an ordinary situation, Plumb has launched the struggle of a woman, who is a loving mother and congenial enough wife, struggling to have, in some form or other, a life of her own.

But Plumb has more than this by-now familiar struggle in mind for her Penelope. Her protagonist is apparently not equipped for other life. In a wide range of trials, she never succeeds. There is a wistful irony in the air. Whoever the Fate is that endows us with gifts has counted Penelope short; has given her the impulse to a fuller life but not the ability to fulfill it. The film ends with what might be called an accommodating confrontation.





Thus Towheads begins as some sort of domestic tale, then becomes a familiar drama of feminist social struggle. Then it slowly metamorphoses into an account of a woman who would like to to do more but who, without being in the least incapable of more than the housewife life, is apparently unable to expand. The film is not a satire on feminism. It is an attempt to point out that there must be well-meaning exceptions.

Plumb, though not herself a sparkling personality, is completely competent as Penelope. Her own two boys play her sons, irresistibly, and Derek Cianfrance, her own husband, plays her vestigial mate who is always in a hurry to get somewhere else. Plumb directs with imagination and marked agility. It is not quite explicable, but Towheads, in its relatively small means and large compass, had for me a touching overtone of bravery.