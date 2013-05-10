3. Edit the bejeezus out of everything.

This is the key to Live Action’s latest set of videos. In a highly edited clip from a Bronx clinic, the young undercover agent asks the person behind the desk what would happen if the fetus came out “twitching” and is told it would be put in a jar of solution that would “make it stop.” But after years of criticism for her enthusiastic editing, Rose in 2011 began posting full versions of her tapes online. In the complete recording of the clinic visit, it’s clear that the woman who mentions the “jar” is only assigned to take the patient’s medical history; she is not an abortion counselor. The actual counselor tells the woman in no uncertain terms that if her baby is born alive, the doctor “will do everything he can to save it.” The director of the clinic has since said the first employee was misinformed.

4. Parody the pro-choice message.

Sometimes it seems as if pro-lifers and pro-choicers live on different planets, and never more so than when abortion opponents juxtapose what they consider pro-choice "propaganda" with their own hyperbolic messaging. Comparing a picture of a fetus aborted late in term (rare) with a picture of a healthy premature baby (also rare) is one of the oldest tricks in the book. It raises real moral questions, but it also holds a lot of shock value. Now, pro-lifers are pulling the same trick in video form. In 2011, the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform spliced together a video made by Northland Family Planning Centers that portrays abortion as a "normal decision with gory "video cuts showing the reality of abortion." The judge dismissed the case, saying, "The obvious intent of CBR’s video was parody and critique, which is protected use of copyrighted material."

5. Cite irrelevant historical events.

The pro-life movement has shown no qualms about co-opting a variety of historical figures and events. They go after feminist heros, for example suffragist Susan B. Anthony, who has been claimed as the inspirtation for a national, virulently anti-abortion organization even though her biographers insist there's no evidence she opposed abortion—or even though about it much at all. And they talk a lot about genocides. The Jewish community expressed displeasure last year when pro-lifers in Kansas announced their intention to build a memorial to aborted infants modeled on Jerusalem's Wailing Wall to evoke a holocaust theme.

Rose, for her part, makes frequent references to Martin Luther King, Jr. and his fight for equality (MLK's niece, pro-life activist Alveda King, has endorsed Rose's work). In an interview she gave for the CNN documentary "Right on the Edge," she said the civil rights leader had inspired her to be a "creative extremist." Her video "Here's The Blood," aimed at "educating our world about what abortion really is," begins with a clip of him speaking: "we cannot tolerate the shedding of innocent blood."

6. Go for the pity vote.

If you don’t get the footage you want, blame it on the evil “pro-aborts” (actual Operation Rescue slang). This is especially effective when the person taking a video on her phone is an old lady—the valued pro-life trope of the elderly, self-sacrificing matriarch who spends her days picketing in the blistering sun. This March, a woman tried to film an ambulance leaving a Planned Parenthood in Delaware, and a clinic worker took her phone. Operation Rescue placed the incident prominently on its website, under the headline “Praying Catholic Grandma Violently Attacked at Planned Parenthood While Filming Botched Abortion Incident.”

When all is said and done, many have speculated that abortion providers and the mainstream media alike are wise to the games of Rose and her ilk, and coverage of her antics has dwindled over the years. But it’s always hard to measure how art influences politics, and Rose was optimistic about hers when I interviewed her Wednesday. “It’s been amazing ... to see our videos passed more on YouTube than any other campaign we’ve done,” she said brightly, “and it’s only a little over a week into the campaign.”