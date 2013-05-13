After the Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act last June, Senator Jim DeMint and Representative Michele Bachmann wrote Republican governors, urging them to refuse to establish ACA-prescribed “exchanges”—statewide health insurance markets—for small businesses and individuals not covered by employer-sponsored health plans. At the time, it seemed unlikely that many governors would follow this cut-off-your-nose-to-spite-your-face advice, since the ACA directs the Federal government to step in and run an exchange for states if they opt out. Hence, no real harm to the ACA, just to Republican governors and legislators, who would lose credit for a valuable constituent service. But Tea Partiers have kept up their resist-resist-resist drumbeat, and over half the states have stuck with the refusenik option.

Why has partisan obstructionism continued to trump what would ordinarily seem good politics and policy? A major reason is that ACA bitter-enders have insisted that they have an ace in the hole: right-wing federal judges sympathetic to their avid distaste for Obamacare.

On May 2, they played that ace. Michael Carvin, hardy perennial pleader of high profile conservative causes, filed in the District Court for the District of Columbia a complaint backed by the Competitive Enterprise Institute. Carvin’s legal argument, which originated with CATO Institute economist Michael Cannon and Western Reserve law professor Jonathan Adler, is that, due to a drafting glitch in the ACA, only state-run exchanges, not federal ones, can provide tax credits and subsidies to enable lower-income individuals to afford ACA-mandated health insurance. Threading the Carvin-Cannon-Adler argument through the intricacies of the ACA and the Internal Revenue Code could make even a seasoned tax lawyer’s head hurt. But the bottom-line is not hard to grasp: If the case makes its way to the Supreme Court, and all five members of the Supreme Court’s conservative bloc buy Carvin’s rationale, the result would, in rejectionist states, subvert the ACA’s central purpose and stiff the very population the law was enacted to benefit. The Obama administration has estimated that 80 percent of the millions of individuals expected to purchase insurance through exchanges will require some tax subsidies. Without those subsidies, in states with Federally facilitated exchanges, the individual mandate, constitutional though the Court has declared it, simply won’t work.

Unsurprisingly, the Obama administration has said that credits and subsidies will be available through exchanges in every state, whether run by the state or the Federal government, in Treasury Department regulations finalized in May 2012. Treasury has a strong case. ACA advocates point to complementary statutory language clarifying that Health and Human Services “stands in the shoes” of the state as administrator, but that such a federally-run exchange retains its functions, legal status, and operates subject to the same terms. Health reform supporters have also mined the legislative history to show that key sponsors, the drafting committee, and the Congressional Budget Office expected credits to be available on federal no less than state-run exchanges. Finally, given the centrality of exchanges to the ACA’s design, and the necessity of premium assistance to enable the exchanges to work, opponents’ blinkered version makes no sense in light of the law’s purpose.