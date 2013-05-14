Three academics recently devoted themselves to a subject that, they say, has received "surprisingly little attention": How to convince liberals and conservatives, respectively, to recycle.

But is the lack of attention so surprising? Liberals recycle because they generally care about protecting the environment, so appeals should pluck their bleeding-heartstrings. Conservatives generally don't believe in environmentalism, seeing it as a wicked liberal scheme, so don't even bother trying to get them to recycle. Seems obvious enough, no?

But Blair Kidwel, Adam Farmer, and David M. Hardesty, using college students as subjects, found that indeed it is possible to convince conservatives to recycle—and it has nothing to do with obeying the law. All you have to do is put the appeal alongside an American flag, and suddenly recycling seems patriotic!

Liberals, meanwhile, were more likely to be motivated by a Habitat for Humanity photo.