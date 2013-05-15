Last week's results of the Census' Current Population Survey on the 2012 election appeared historic: For the first time ever, black voter turnout exceeded white turnout. But the Current Population Survey is just that—a survey—and thus imperfect, subject to the same sampling errors and response problems that plague smaller public-opinion polls. Michael McDonald, a voter turnout guru at George Mason University, argued that correcting for non-responses (people who fill out the survey, but don’t answer the question about voting) meant that black turnout actually eclipsed white turnout for the first time in 2008, not 2012. A closer examination of the state-level data in the CPS reveals that the headlines might jsut be wrong—that, owing to an overestimate of minority turnout, last year's election was not so historic, after all.

The CPS reported that 133 million people voted in 2012, more than the 130 million ballots actually counted. That isn’t very unusual. In all but one election since 1964, the CPS has overestimated turnout, perhaps because voters lie, or maybe because their votes are invalidated. But in 2012, most of the excess votes came from the country’s most diverse areas, while CPS turnout estimates tended to be more accurate in heavily white states.

Consider, for instance, the 14 states where the CPS found that whites represented more than 90 percent of the electorate. In these states, the CPS estimated turnout at 12.62 million, compared to the actual figure of 12.69 million—an underestimate of about .5 percent. Yet in the six states where minorities constitute more than 40 percent of the electorate, the CPS overestimated turnout by 5.8 percent, or 1.4 million votes. In other words, nearly 50 percent of the CPS turnout overestimate comes from the most diverse 17 percent of the electorate. Similarly, in the seven states where blacks represent more than 20 percent of the electorate, the CPS overestimated turnout by 5.4 percent, or 1.1 million votes. Combined, these diverse states contain two-thirds of the CPS overestimate, despite containing less than one-third of the electorate.