But now that Michael is no longer trying to keep the family together, there is nothing left to like about him. When the season opens he is homeless and thoughtlessly imposing himself on his son, having installed himself as George Michael’s college roommate. By the end of the episode, father and son are not on speaking terms, and gradually we learn that each of the show’s central relationships has been fully wrecked. Lindsay’s weird, asexual chemistry with her husband Tobias was one of the best parts of the first three seasons, but now divorce has divided their storylines and disentangled the characters almost entirely from each other. “I really love you, Tobias,” Lindsay says, her new face straining to register feeling. “We have to get you to that acting clinic,” Tobias replies. “I was picturing fudge!” she says.

The new season confuses darkness with depth and convolution with complexity.

Throughout the first three seasons of “Arrested Development” we were never quite sure how genuinely the members of this family loved each other, but their total mutual dependency was its own intense, inextricable kind of attachment. Now the Bluths are crueler to each other than ever, which has made them accordingly unlikable. The old “Arrested Development” looks like “Modern Family” by comparison. Part of the problem is that—due to the difficulty of getting all the actors together in one place—the family members rarely appear together onscreen, leaving choppy cuts from one story to another. But it’s also a product of the season’s heightened focus on elaborate plotting rather than developing the relationships between its characters. The Bluths are so busy with their separate lives that no one comes to Lucille's trial, and the camera pans rows of empty chairs plastered with her family's headshots.

The darkness of the show is evident, too, in the way it handles its political context. The first three seasons’ morbid, grim humor—the Iraq plot line in which Gob stood in front of the Mission Accomplished banner as a model home crumbled around him, Buster losing his hand to a bowtie-wearing seal, the looming threat of homelessness—had a lightness to it, in part because the economy had not yet exploded. This gave the show as a whole an atmosphere of bouncy obliviousness rather than genuine gloom. Now season four has countless reminders of the newly bleak economic context. “In more grim economic news...” the TV, always set to Fox, blares in one scene. The Bluth model homes are referred to as “memorials to the death of the housing market.” The fraying luxury and fragile prosperity that so cannily encapsulated the show’s era and milieu when it first aired has given way to broader, clunkier satire. The Bluths attempt to bribe right-wing candidate Herbert Love, a clear Herman Cain jab that feels distinctly out-of-date in 2013 (also: the “game changer” reference), into supporting a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. (Later, they change their minds and crusade against the wall.) Both the Herbert Love plot and the Mexican wall storyline, drawn out over the course of the season, quickly grow stale and dull.

There are notable exceptions: Buster’s episode is perhaps the best in the new season both in its specific weirdness and the way—investing dark political material with benign ridiculousness—it recalls the best of old “Arrested Development.” Buster gets injured while serving as a drone pilot over Afghanistan (which is to say, his chair falls over while remotely piloting a drone that he thinks is a videogame from an office located in a mini-mall), and receives a giant prosthetic hand to replace his hook. It helps that this satire feels singularly topical, but it is also a sly riff on the real knottiness of our drone culture.

In interviews before the Netflix premiere, Hurwitz described creating a web made of yarn to plan out the season, and the over-intricacy of the plot is ultimately one of its most frustrating features. Sometimes the web of plot works in satisfying ways: a bearded guru who dispenses spiritual advice to Lindsay turns out to have been Maeby in disguise. A stranger keeps kicking Lindsay’s seat on the plane ride to India; later we learn that it was Tobias, en route to India as well. But there is ultimately too much chronological jerkiness, a constant confusion as to what is happening when and why. A breakneck parade of celebrity guest stars contributes to the season’s lurching feel. Many of the cameos—which include John Krasinski, Conan O’Brien, and the cast of Comedy Central's “Workaholics”—have a quality of stuntiness and tokenism that we didn’t sense in characters like Julia Louis Dreyfus’s brilliant fake-blind prosecutor from earlier seasons. Kristin Wiig and Seth Rogen play young Lucille and George Sr., and though Wiig’s taut delivery and hysterical eyes are a great match for young Lucille, she and Rogen have little to do besides flash their famous faces. Ron Howard is charming but his multiple appearances are a clumsier kind of meta-ness than even this relentlessly meta show is accustomed to.