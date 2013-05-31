Had Chafee remained an independent and Raimondo won the Democratic nomination, he would have been in a tough spot in the general election. Raimondo is popular enough to do well among Democrats, but she also has very impressive ratings among Republicans (52-23) and independents (63-19)—exactly the type of voters that Chafee, a former Republican and now former independent, should be able to count on against a Democratic challenger. To wit, PPP showed Raimondo leading Chafee by 10 points in a hypothetical general election contest, with Chafee actually in third place.

But the Democratic primary is a different story altogether. Raimondo is no shoo-in for the nomination, as she has a weak left flank: Her pension reform plan hasn’t endeared her to the state’s liberal Democrats. That explains why her 53 percent favorability rating among Democrats is only one point better than her 52 percent rating among Republicans. On the other hand, it’s unclear how Chafee could exploit Raimondo’s weakness. After all, he supported Raimondo’s pension reform plan and he wasn’t even a Democrat until this week.

One might guess that the beneficiary of all this is Taveras, Providence's union-backed mayor. He was already well-positioned to challenge Raimondo from the left, in what National Journal billed as a “larger preview of which forces hold more sway in the Democratic Party.” Earlier this year, PPP showed Raimondo leading Taveras by a healthy but hardly insurmountable 9-point margin, 44-35. Taveras actually held a 2-point lead among Democrats, but that slim margin was swamped by Raimondo’s 23-point advantage among independents, who are eligible to participate in Rhode Island’s open Democratic primary. If Chafee could cut into Raimondo’s standing among the affluent, fiscally moderate voters who appear to make up her base, her 9-point lead over Taveras could narrow quickly.

And yet, PPP's January poll showed Chafee drawing more supporters from Taveras than Raimondo. PPP even exhibited some foresight by asking Democratic primary voters how they would vote if Chafee ran as a Democrat, and they found him trailing Raimondo by 13 points, 35 to 22 percent, with Taveras in third place at 19 percent. On paper, there’s not a great explanation for Chafee’s strength on the left. That said, there are a few reasons why Chafee might have earned loyalty from Democratic activists: his skepticism of education reform, or prominent support for President Barack Obama or gay marriage. But even if PPP is right and Chafee is indeed positioned to challenge Raimondo from the left, he still might not be considered the favorite if he’s splitting the left wing with Taveras.

It’s possible that Chafee’s switch might earn him enough additional support among Democrats and liberals to win re-election. But Chafee’s weak numbers among independents in January, when he really was an independent, also suggests that his problems with Democrats weren't simply that he wasn't a Democrat; rather, voters just don’t have much confidence in the direction of the state. And so, as long as Rhode Island’s many voters continue to harbor an unfavorable view of his performance, he probably won’t build the support necessary to win a statewide contest. No matter his party, he's likely to lose.