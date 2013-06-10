Director Jennifer Getzinger emphasizes this reversal by shooting the scene from Sally’s point of view. We see her shocked face and then the shot of Don and Sylvia entwined, framed by the door to the maid’s room. This season’s premiere was called “The Doorway,” and, for all the metaphorical resonances of that title, it’s likely that this literal doorway will prove most central to the arc of this series: It frames the sordid heart of this show. And the trauma with which that image saddles her is perhaps equal only to the power it gives her.

'Mad Men' has always been invested in painting Sally as a kind of kid-mystic.

Jane and I have a long-held theory—recently touched on by Alyssa Rosenberg—that Sally Draper is the secret protagonist of “Mad Men.” Matthew Weiner has repeatedly said that the ultimate pay-off of the series will be the point at which contemporary viewers see their histories overlap with those of the characters on the show, so it would make a certain sense if “Mad Men”’s defining point-of-view were that of a child. And the show has always been invested in painting Sally as a kind of kid-mystic, seeing things her elders choose to ignore, from her haunted relationship with her dead Grandfather to her declaration at least season’s Codfish Ball that New York City is a dirty, dirty place. Sally, as we know, has read Gibbon’s Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, so it’s a fair assumption that she knows where all of this is headed. This week, at least, I think our theory holds up. If, as I’ve argued earlier this season, we’re witnessing a gradual de-centering of Don Draper’s perspective, last night that perspective was de-centered because Sally took it away. She became the watcher, the observer, the witness. And, to paraphrase Jon Hamm, that wasn’t part of the deal.

After Sally witnesses, there is a shift in the episode’s rhythms and aesthetic. Don is pale and sweaty, his hair greasy and unkempt. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Don like this—his panic after Pete discovers the photographic evidence of his past in the first season looked quite similar—but it’s rare. What is Don worried about? If we believe that he really did have a come-to-Jesus moment at camp with Betty, then perhaps he’s afraid of the collapse of his marriage. But Don’s been having such epiphanies since the first season. They never stick, and there hasn’t been a whole lot of evidence that he’s doubled down on Megan Draper.

Instead, I think it’s the very experience of being seen that deflates him. Like a vampire momentarily exposed to the sun, it withers him, takes away his essence and virility. He doesn’t just look panicked here, he looks old. This, of course, is Sally’s point-of-view. (She, like Mitchell Rosen, would describe this apartment building as full of “old people.”) Sally perceives her father to be a desperate, depraved, hypocritical old man, and that is thus what he becomes to us.

In the first season, Sterling Cooper was preoccupied with the ill-fated task of getting Richard Nixon elected president. He lost of course, but it’s not a coincidence that he’ll finally win by the end of this season. Back in the first season, Don brainstormed about how to pitch Nixon to the American public. Kennedy, he proposed, was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, but Nixon was a self-made man, a wholesome American hero. “I look at Nixon,” he said, “I see myself.” The events of Watergate and the escalation in Vietnam are still in the future, but looking at Don now through Sally’s eyes—sweating, lying, arrogantly laying claim to an unearned moral high ground—I see Dick Nixon too.