The story develops at an obliquely fiendish angle with an implied glance at the Michelangelo of the title. Lee Jung-jin as Kang-do makes us believe that this secure double-dyed thug is nonetheless a human being with more aspects than he knew. Cho Min-soo as his claimant mother is tremulously full of the feeling she is talking about at any moment. Kim directs in a way that conveys his own feelings about what happens even while he must tell the truth. There is a touch too much of the handheld camera, but in general one senses that the very quality of the way this film was made is one of its justifications for being and for its raw moments.

The god of film is saying, “I never promised you a rose garden.”

On the other hand–and it’s an increasingly weighty hand–another new film says adieu to any old school or style and, like a number of works in all the arts, declares freedom from the past. Post Tenebras Lux by the Mexican director Carlos Reygadas, which takes its title from the Reformation discourse of Calvinists, means “light after darkness,” and apparently signifies that Reygadas feels that his work signifies freedom. It certainly is made in a way now familiar in film—like Malick’s To the Wonder—that shows it is not going to follow the precepts of any style or of historic concepts of art, yet has an ambition toward beauty.

It opens with a little girl in rainwear chasing some cows through a soaking field, exquisitely shot, followed by animated shots of a red devil on his way to some mischief. Then comes the home of the child and her family and the start of what we think may be a story. But it is not: There is a succession of shots, including children playing on a beach, lovely landscape vistas, two old men playing their usual game of chess, the visit of the first child’s parents to a sex club, and more. We soon realize that to apply our usual expectations about a film would be as out of place here as expecting figuration or representation from any one of thousands of modern painters.





Reygadas, like many other artists in the past century, is rebelling against a tradition of art, the assumption that the artist may prescribe what we may look at or listen to. He is showing us what is happening in the world around and outside of what might have been a conventional film—around and outside of that original family in a conventional story—yet all the time bringing everything to us with all the beauty at his command. For a hundred years at least there has been an intellectual and artistic protest against the fact that traditional art of any style has imposed ideas of order on life which in nature is not orderly. In protest against this order there has for instance in the theater evolved a movement called post-dramatic theater, in which a group of actors may simply come out and sit down and talk about whatever comes to mind. Reygadas is hardly as freewheeling as that, but certainly he does what he feels like doing as he feels like doing it—to bring lux out of what he considers past darkness. The result calls for a viewing as different as looking at a Vermeer against Rothko or de Kooning or multiple other modern painters. This is not an attempt to put him in their class, simply to understand what and who he is.